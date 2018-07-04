Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While the rest of the hip-hop world has been on tenterhooks watching things unfold between Drake and Pusha T, and the ever-flowing stream of content — both good and bad — pouring out of the GOOD music camp, the Atlanta corner of the rap universe has been relatively quiet, aside from The Carters’ foray into that realm. That is, until today, when Young Thug burst back into the room with the “Up” video featuring up-and-comer-turned-star Lil Uzi Vert.

Once, it seemed that Thug was vying for the throne that Yeezy and Drizzy are currently grappling over, but he’s been relatively quiet for most of 2018 after a slew of releases last year. The latest was a Future collab album, Super Slimey, but aside from one-offs Thugger hasn’t put out much this year except a brief EP, Hear No Evil in April.

Considering that, the “Up” video definitely seems like a gear shift, from the Lil Uzi Vert cameo to the high-production clip itself, which borrows quite liberally from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks and the black and white lodges. One series of images even includes dancers painted in the black and white checkered pattern themselves, blending into the background while they move in and out of it. Watch the clip above and look for more from Young Thug in the next few days and weeks — it’s probably coming.