Birdman Is Back To Making Joint Albums, This Time With Emerging Louisiana Rapper YoungBoy NBA

Hip-Hop Editor
03.21.18

My youngest son give me one of the best feelings ever #38baby

A post shared by 38BABY | DON DADA (@nba_youngboy) on

Baton Rouge rising star YoungBoy Never Broke Again is linking up with one of his home state’s living legends for his next project. New Orleans’ own Birdman is putting his seal of approval on the up-and-coming “Outside Today” rapper for a joint album celebrating their mutual Louisiana roots called From The Bayou.

The album’s cover and tracklist went up on YoungBoy’s Instagram page with an announced release date of Thursday, March 22. It features nine tracks and both artists’ names are listed on each. There’s also a subtle Pen & Pixel flair to the cover art, with a photoshopped, bloody-jawed gator snacking on what looks like a stack of hundred-dollar bills.

FROM THE BAYOU #TOMORROW NIGHT #BLATT @birdman5star

A post shared by 38BABY | DON DADA (@nba_youngboy) on

Unfortunately for both, their respective legal troubles may keep them from enjoying the fruit of their mutual labor. YoungBoy has only recently begun to experience success with his music, but it may already be at its end. He’s been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after a video surfaced that depicted the young rapper beating his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway and dragging her into a nearby room.

Birdman’s issues may be less dramatic, but no less costly. He was sued for $12 million after defaulting on a loan for some of his properties in Miami.

Around The Web

TAGSbirdmanfrom the bayouyoungboy nba

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP