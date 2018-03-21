Baton Rouge rising star YoungBoy Never Broke Again is linking up with one of his home state’s living legends for his next project. New Orleans’ own Birdman is putting his seal of approval on the up-and-coming “Outside Today” rapper for a joint album celebrating their mutual Louisiana roots called From The Bayou.

The album’s cover and tracklist went up on YoungBoy’s Instagram page with an announced release date of Thursday, March 22. It features nine tracks and both artists’ names are listed on each. There’s also a subtle Pen & Pixel flair to the cover art, with a photoshopped, bloody-jawed gator snacking on what looks like a stack of hundred-dollar bills.

Unfortunately for both, their respective legal troubles may keep them from enjoying the fruit of their mutual labor. YoungBoy has only recently begun to experience success with his music, but it may already be at its end. He’s been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after a video surfaced that depicted the young rapper beating his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway and dragging her into a nearby room.

Birdman’s issues may be less dramatic, but no less costly. He was sued for $12 million after defaulting on a loan for some of his properties in Miami.