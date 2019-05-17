Getty Image

Youngboy NBA’s social media use may have jeopardized his freedom, prompting a judge revoked his probation and order him detained, according to The Advocate, a newspaper based in the rapper’s hometown, Baton Rouge.

The 19-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has been on probation since 2017, when judge Bonnie Jackson gave him three years of probation against a suspended 10-year prison sentence for aggravated assault with a firearm. In 2017, Youngboy pled guilty to a 2016 drive-by shooting that turned out to be nonfatal. One of the conditions of the probation term was curtailed use of social media, which is the reason Jackson now wants him brought in and his probation revoked after she spied him “talking trash” in a video posted online after Youngboy’s narrow escape in Florida during Rolling Loud.

Over the course of Rolling Loud weekend, Gaulden was one of several rappers involved in a violent incident when he and several members of his crew were shot at from a Cadillac Escalade outside the Trump International Beach Resort. Youngboy’s girlfriend was injured and a hotel employee was killed. Armed members of Youngboy’s crew returned fire, resulting in the death of the hotel employee. Since they legally fired in self-defense, they won’t be charged.

Despite being on probation since 2017, Youngboy has been arrested twice since then — once in February 2018 in Florida for domestic violence-related kidnapping and assault charges, and again this past February for disorderly conduct, drug and other charges in Atlanta. Both times Jackson let Youngboy off the hook, but it seems his luck has run out and this is his third strike.