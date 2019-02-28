In what might be one of the most fun NPR Tiny Desk Concert stories yet, Bay Area producer Zaytoven saved the day when the original artist, Future, couldn’t make it to NPR’s offices for his Tiny Desk set. With the band already warmed up, and The Wizrd himself no-showing, Zay stepped in to perform an instrumental set of beats from some of his and Future’s biggest hits. Check it out above.

Along with Bernard “TreWay” Lambert on drums, DJ Spinz, Neil Garrard on guitar, and flautist Elena Pinderhughes, Zaytoven delivers some truly jazzy renditions of Beast Mode hits “Lay Up” and “Pea Coat,” ending the three-song set with his own “Mo Reala” (which, in a twist, also features Future) from his own debut solo album, Trap Holizay. Although a planned performance of “Mask Off” didn’t take place, they still brought the house down with their instrumental versions, which were all produced by Zaytoven to have a little more church-influenced flair in the first place.

Zaytoven is becoming something of a fixture at the NPR offices as well. He previously stopped by with another Atlanta trap veteran in Gucci Mane in 2016, where they performed catalog hits like “First Day Out” and “Waybach.”