Atlanta trap production pioneer Zaytoven says that the difference between his prior work and his upcoming debut album, Trap Holizay, is all in the features. The proof is in the pudding as he reveals the first big collaboration on his latest single from the anticipated project, “Go Get The Money,” which features an impressive roster of guests. Rick Rock, T.I., Yo Gotti, and Pusha T all come through as Zaytoven gets his DJ Khaled on, connecting some of Southern rap’s biggest names all on one, appropriately-titled track.

To be honest, it’s kind of astonishing that these artists haven’t done more work together, as they are all trap rap kingpins in some respects. Rick Ross, of course, styles himself a Scarface-esque Floridian drug lord, an which is exaggerated, but nonetheless very effective. Pusha T proudly purports to move more product through Virginia Beach than a rented delivery truck, while Yo Gotti keeps Memphis booming despite his high-profile beef with Tennessee upstart Young Dolph. T.I., meanwhile, claims to have invented the entire genre — a statement which isn’t as far off as frequent Zaytoven collaborator Gucci Mane seems to think. The beat is classic Zaytoven, with his signature piano rolls throughout.

If Zaytoven can somehow bring together this many disparate personalities on just one of his Trap Holizay singles, his Motown-backed debut may just live up to the hype while inspiring his contemporaries to step their respective games up. With labels scooping up beatmakers as solo artists more and more frequently lately, it’s only a matter of time before we receive similar projects from the likes of Metro Boomin, Sonny Digital, TM88, Southside, and more, and it looks like Zaytoven is already setting the bar sky high.

Trap Holizay is slated for a May 25 release date from Motown Records and Familiar Territory Records.