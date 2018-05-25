Motown

There’s a reason Gucci Mane calls Zaytoven a “one-man band” on the intro of Zay’s debut album, Trap Holizay.

Zaytoven has developed a reputation for being a sort of trap rap version of DJ Quik, stuffing his production with live instrumentation, crafting a signature sound that nonetheless contains enough versatility and intrigue to wrap itself around any rapper’s flow, even those that fall outside of the strict classification it exists within.

Look no further for proof than “Go Get The Money,” the ambitious, expansive first single from Trap Holizay. Zay contracts no fewer than four rappers (T.I., Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, and Pusha T, who also has a release on the same day as Zaytoven), all utilizing disparate styles and cadences, yet unified in purpose and concept — the same way Zay himself ties together sounds from all over the musical spectrum to craft inventive trap music that doesn’t so much defy the constraints of the genre as it does redefine them.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The reason he’s the one-man band is, simply put, because he brings a bandleader’s sensibility to his beats. He’s not just laying down drums and bass for rappers to spit over, he’s creating something akin to a musical gumbo. Each ingredient must be balanced against the existing mixture so as to not overpower it, but blend into an indispensable part of the whole. It’s not rock-and-roll or a symphony orchestra, but it needs the same attention to detail and overarching vision to become more than the sum of its pieces.

Trap rap has hit something of a rut lately. Recent releases from the likes of Migos, BlocBoy JB, Lil Baby, and others have sounded rote, indistinct, and formulaic. There’s so little engagement from the “producers” on each track that the beats that form the foundation of the songs become nothing more than dull backgrounds for each respective trapper to rap over. It doesn’t seem like they were crafted with care for that specific rapper or group, it doesn’t seem to reflect the subject matter of the song. Everything is modular; remove any singular piece and snap in a new one, and you’d be hard-pressed to notice the difference.