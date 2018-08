As our recent takedown of “Forrest Gump” showed, the general public is pretty invested in maintaining their nostalgic recollections of supposedly classic films. So why not stoke the fire some more?

“Ghost.” “You've Got Mail.” “Home Alone.” All movies you thought you loved – until now. Be shattered forever as you scroll through our below list of 10 movies from the 1990s that aren't actually as good as you remember.

Cue the hate comments!