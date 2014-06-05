10 best lyrics from Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ album

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Bruce Springsteen”s “Born In The U.S.A.” The album, which sold more than 15 million copies in the U.S. alone, is not only his best-selling title, it is likely his most misunderstood. The title track, about the disillusionment of the American Dream as seen through the eyes of a soldier returning from Vietnam, became a controversial lightning rod after then-president Ronald Reagan and other conservatives embraced it as a patriotic anthem.
The album boasted a staggering seven top 10 singles (a record shared with Michael Jackson”s “Thriller” and Janet Jackson”s “Rhythm Nation 1814”) and catapulted Springsteen from star to stadium-filling superstar.
Here”s a look back at the 10 best lyrics from the album.
Just a nitpick… Reagan wasn’t a presidential candidate in 1984. He was President, running a campaign for re-election. Huge distinction. ;-)
Is it “just a nitpick” or is it a “huge distinction.”
I think we all get it. :)
You’re absolutely right…My mistake and will fix. I agree it’s a huge distinction!
Nah, Kris… it’s just the history guy being “that guy.”
Kris, I’m right there with you on “I’m on Fire.”
That song haunts my soul.
And I cannot believe it’s only seconds longer than 2 and a half minutes.
The song is beautiful, with a complete economy of words.
I was replaying “Born in the U.S.A” today and I was struck that the track is only 2:34 minutes long, which I’d never really noticed before. It is lovely and haunting, and I think part of what makes it so effective is the economy of it.
And next year… Born to Run is 40 years old.
Damn. Before my time, but all time.
I was a teenager when this album came out, loved it and fell in to a life long obsession. It didn’t remain my favorite, someone at a part introduced me to what he called ‘the real Bruce’ Darkness on the Edge of Town, but my gosh, that sealed the deal. My favorite song from this album is Never Surrender, but Dancing is close…whenever I need to get something done and I’m bitching about it, that song reminds me to just do it…can’t start a fire, without a spark.
I’m a “Darkness” girl all the way. “Darkness” FTW…