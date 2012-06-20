10 Best Movies That Radically Screwed with History

With “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” set for release this weekend, we got to thinking: what other movies have messed with the historical record in fantastical ways? Luckily for us, there are no shortage of filmmakers who have drastically “rewritten” the past in service of their outlandish narrative ambitions. Click through the gallery below to find our picks for the ten best!

Note: traditional historical/biographical films that “play with the facts” need not apply – the outlandish premises of the below films (with the exception of one) are clearly intended for entertainment value, not to be taken as literal truth.



Were any of your favorites left out? Let us know in the comments!