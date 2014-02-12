Jimmy Fallon’s best musical moments before ‘The Tonight Show’ starts

#Robin Thicke #The Muppets #Miley Cyrus #Jimmy Fallon
02.12.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Yeah, Jimmy Fallon’s been called up to the big leagues (otherwise known as “The Tonight Show,”), but that doesn’t mean we won’t have fond memories of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” Mostly, we’ll remember the music. No one will ever make playing spoons and kiddy instruments cooler.

Here we list our ten favorite musical moments from the show. We’re sure we’ll soon have another ten soon after he takes over Jay Leno’s spot and becomes just the six person — after Steve Allen, Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, Leno and Conan O’Brien — to nab the gig. And the first of them to do a truly dead-on Barry Gibb imitation. 

Jimmy Fallon takes over “The Tonight Show” starting Feb. 17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robin Thicke#The Muppets#Miley Cyrus#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonMiley CyrusROBIN THICKEthe muppets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP