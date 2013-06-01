10 Best Sketches of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 38

#Justin Timberlake #VANESSA BAYER #Bill Hader #Seth Meyers #SNL
06.02.13 5 years ago 7 Comments
Last week, HitFix broke down the worst ten moments of the thirty-eighth season of “Saturday Night Live.” This week, we”re ending on a high note by looking at the absolute best of the past year. While this wasn”t a strong season on the whole, there were still plenty of amazing moments strewn throughout. Some of what follows are 
individual sketches. Some are overall trends. All represent “SNL” operating at its peak.

Check out our picks for the ten best here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#VANESSA BAYER#Bill Hader#Seth Meyers#SNL
TAGSAidy BryantBILL HADERBOBBY MOYNIHANCECILY STRONGCHRISTOPH WALTZJay PhaorohJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKENAN THOMPSONLincolnlouis ckMARTIN SHORTNASIM PEDRADsaturday night liveseth meyersSNLTaram KillanTim RobinsonVANESSA BAYER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP