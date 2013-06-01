10 Best Sketches of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 38

Last week, HitFix broke down the worst ten moments of the thirty-eighth season of “Saturday Night Live.” This week, we”re ending on a high note by looking at the absolute best of the past year. While this wasn”t a strong season on the whole, there were still plenty of amazing moments strewn throughout. Some of what follows are

individual sketches. Some are overall trends. All represent “SNL” operating at its peak.

Check out our picks for the ten best here: