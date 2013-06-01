10 Best Sketches of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 38

Last week, HitFix broke down the worst ten moments of the thirty-eighth season of “Saturday Night Live.” This week, we”re ending on a high note by looking at the absolute best of the past year. While this wasn”t a strong season on the whole, there were still plenty of amazing moments strewn throughout. Some of what follows are
individual sketches. Some are overall trends. All represent “SNL” operating at its peak.
Check out our picks for the ten best here:
I really don’t get the love for DJESUS UNCROSSED. It’s pretty much just a mix of GHANDI 2 from Weird Al’s UHF and that TERMINATOR 3 sketch that MAD TV did in the late 90s.
Agreed. I thought Waltz and his ep were rather weak in general.
Not to mention Robot Chicken did the exact same Kill Bill/ Jesus skit years ago. And when I say exact same, I mean exact same.
The first ex-porn stars sketch was far and away the best of the three. It was unexpected, weird, and wild, even for the “try anything” final sketch slot. It also was the strongest sketch for an otherwise underprepared and luke-warm Foxx. The second one was eye-rolling for the most part, the exception being the dedicated performances of Bayer and Strong. The third was better overall than the second, but Afleck was off all night and seemed exhausted by show’s end.
Even losing Hader (Armison checked out long ago), I feel confident in the newest additions. Cecily was able to hit the screen and find each character immediately, a confidence so often lacking in the new recruits. Same with McKinnon, whose range and impersonation skills are going to prove vital. Killam improves each season, and it’s encouraging to see a strong player (Mokiki kills me) who doesn’t break following the era of Hader (whom I love, but breaks every five seconds), Wiig, and Meyers. I didn’t have high hopes for Robinson at first, as he was a bit wobbly out of the gate, but I think he’s shown some strengths as the season moves on, and might hold up if they give him more than scraps in the coming season. Bryant is on the fence, but I think they underplayed her, so we’ll have to see if she gets more stage time.
I used to think that Pedrad is woefully underused, but she had the lead or co-lead in two prominent sketches this season. Her performance with Baldwin was one note, but funny, but her socially awkward party character is grating and awful. Outside of Huffington, I just don’t know what her strengths are. They’ve made it abundantly clear that Phaoroh is there only for Obama, and his look and impersonation skills are phenomenal, but I think Armison (when he still cared) had better instincts, and the shows really f’d up by passing on Jordan Peele (though the existence of Key & Peele more than makes up for it). I still like Sudeikis, but his ennui is showing, and I can’t imagine him sticking around after next season. Thompson is more hit than miss, and Bayer and Moynihan are strong anchors that rarely disappoint. The hosts were mostly “just good” this year, with a few standouts and too many bombs. But fans have learned not to look forward to the host, I think.
There will always be naysayers, but this show is shaky by design, and when it hits, it hits hard. As always, looking forward to next season.
Cecily Strong as newcommer MVP easily and I thinks he also wins hottest castmember too.
No Californians = Epic Fail
Best thing on SNL since the Will Ferrell/Norm McDonald years
Odysseus And The Sirens I think takes the win for my fav. sketch of the year, just because singing “No Scrubs” as Odysseus crashed himself upon the rocks was the dumbest yet funniest ending I saw to a skit all year.