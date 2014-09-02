10 burning questions for the Toronto Film Festival: Bill Murray, Jennifer Aniston and more

Yes, another trek to the Great White North is upon us. After a good eight months of battling their fellow fall festivals for the best possible slate, the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival is ready to let the world see what's behind the curtain.

Once again, Toronto has big stars on hand like Robert Downey Jr. (“The Judge”), Denzel Washington (“The Equalizer”), Kate Winslet (“A Little Chaos”), Jennifer Aniston (“Cake”) and Adam Sandler (“The Cobbler”). They've got films in the awards season game such as “Foxcatcher,” “The Imitation Game,” “The Theory of Everything,” “Wild,” “Mr. Turner” and “Men, Women and Children.” And, perhaps more importantly, they have the films looking for distribution like “99 Homes,” “The Forger,” “Still Alice,” “The Keeping Room,” “The Humbling,” “Good Kill,” “Manglehorn,” “Love and Mercy” and “Miss Julie,” among others. Officially TIFF is screening 393 films of which 143 are world premieres (although that might need a recount). It's a monster of a festival where if you can see 25 films over 10 days you've really accomplished something.

