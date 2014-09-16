10 Burning Questions for Returning Fall TV Shows – ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to ‘Sleepy Hollow’

Much of the attention each fall is paid to new shows. Which new programs will break out from the pack and become hits? Which dud will suffer the ignominy of being the fall's first cancellation? Which shows will grow to become assets in the TV landscape and which shows wasted all of their good ideas in the first couple episodes?

But let's not forget the dozens of shows that are returning to networks and cable before the end of 2014, because there are some entice questions to be asked.

Could a show like “New Girl” or “Homeland” pass through last season's creative rough patches to become favorites again?

Could a show like “The Good Wife” squander last season's momentum after too many big twists last year?

Will early-season time period trickery hurt “The Big Bang Theory”? Will nine months off the air hurt “Sleepy Hollow”?

What's in store for the few shows already heading toward their series finales?

Sepinwall and I field many of the Big Questions for Returning Shows in this gallery.