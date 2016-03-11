Is the 10 Cloverfield Lane marketing completely misleading?

SPOILER ALERT! HitFix's Roth Cornet, Drew McWeeny and Chris Eggersten share their thoughts on the mysterious sci-fi drama 10 Cloverfield Lane and whether the marketing has done the job of letting audiences know that this is not a sequel to Cloverfield.

Take a look in the player above or below and let us know what you think here or on Twitter.

You can also read Drew's review here.

10 Cloverfield Lane is in theatres now.