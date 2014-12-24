10 Entertainment Stories That Broke the Internet in 2014

The internet, unfortunately, is a fragile machine. It doesn't take much to rile the quadrillions of internet users and their hokey Twitter handles. Sometimes it seems like a single story can occupy all of Facebook's time for days on end, and when that story is entertainment-based, we all get sick of being entertained pretty quickly.

That said, some of the most talked-about stories in 2014 were darned delightful. That ALS ice bucket challenge? Sure it got old after a week or two, but for awhile it really seemed like everyone who'd ever won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar would dump freezing slush on their head. And that is nothing but a gift.

In our latest wrap-up of 2014, join us as we pick 10 entertainment stories that seemed to stun the internet into a trance. Hopefully we can repair these damn interwebs together.