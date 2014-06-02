10 Fantastic Lyrics From Neko Case’s Star Wars-Themed New Song

Just in time for the Lupitia Nyong'o and Gwendoline Christie Star Wars news, musicians Neko Case and Kelly Hogan have released their new song, “These Aren't The Droids.” The future is here and it is awesome! If you're a straight white dude. For the rest of us? This utopia isn't quite what was advertised. Taking aim at geek culture from the inside with light-hearted comedy (and kittens!) Case and Hogan purpose a new vision for the world of tomorrow. A vision that includes lyrics like:

1. “Space drinks, space clothes, space silver jumpsuits, space world harmony, space silver moon boots…so much silver!”

2. “But we didn't realize, the future…was designed by teenage guys!”

3. “Three boobed aliens on stripper poles. They want shiny sex bots with only holes.”

4. “It is way past time for a revolution to your hairless post-apocalyptic constitution. Which face it, is basically Maxim mixed with MAD and Cracked.”

5. “If we designed the future it would smell so much better. There would be no war, just Greco-Roman wrestling.”

6. “No waxing! No shaving! Everybody'd have more hair.”

7. “Girl power would be an actual fuel source with zero carbon footprint.”

8. “A cougar is an animal. An animal that eats you whole and poops you out on a rock.”

9. “And we'll finally get equal pay but no one's gonna work so who cares anyway?”

10. “But don't worry guys, we'll keep some stuff like before. Like action figures still in their packages because duh, they're worth more!”

“These Aren't The Droids” is part of a new benefit albums '2776' hitting store shovels on July 4th, 2014. The brainchild of Rob Kutner (CONAN, The Daily Show) and the Levinson Brothers (Tonight Show, Comedy Central),the comedy collaboration aims to raise funds for OneKid, One World. The charity promotes education in Kenya in El Salvador. Case and Hogan are joined by a dizzying range of talent including Patton Oswalt, Aimee Mann, Yo La Tengo, Reggie Watts, Will Forte, Ira Glass, Andrew WK, Ed Helms, Margaret Cho, Paul F. Tompkins, The Rebirth Brass Band, Eugene Mirman and more for a total of 28 original songs. You can pre-order the album here! And be sure to listen to “These Aren't The Droids” in full below.

Source: Paste Magazine