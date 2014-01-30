10 female Marvel superheroes that deserve the Hollywood treatment

(CBR) For the past several years, buzz has been building around the female heroes of the Marvel Universe. Fans have been asking for — demanding, actually — that Marvel Studios develop films, television programs or otherwise spotlight in the upcoming Netflix initiative, some of the publisher’s female protagonists.

There is a veritable pantheon of multi-faceted, legendary female heroes ready to step off the comic page and into the greater pop cultural consciousness. Right now, fans are looking forward to Scarlet Witch debuting in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and even though the character’s name has yet to be officially mentioned with regard to Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man,” people are already speculating as to who would make the perfect big screen Wasp. As for the other women in Marvel’s heroic pantheon, here is a look at some of Marvel’s top female characters, with a little speculation on where we feel they could make the biggest splash beyond their comic book and animation debuts.