10 Funny And Inspiring Quotes From The Indomitable Shirley Temple

Best known for her iconic role in early American film and later for her diplomatic work as and ambassador to Ghana, Shirley Temple Black passed away on February 10th, 2014 at the age of 85. But she was more than a pretty face with a mop of curls. Growing up in the Golden Age of Hollywood left her with a sharp tongue and a sly sense of humor. To honor her memory, here are some of her most humorous and barbed responses over the years.