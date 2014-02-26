Jennifer Lawrence’s 10 greatest awards-show moments

As we're all well aware by this point, everything is better with Jennifer Lawrence – and that most definitely extends to the stuffy awards-show circuit, where the very meme-able actress can always be counted on to make a big impression. From cursing up a storm backstage to photobombing her fellow celebs to giving the most charming acceptance speeches of all time, this girl is golden in more ways than one. So what will she do at the Oscars this year? Something endearing as hell, probably. In the meantime, you can check out our rundown of J-Law's 10 most charming awards-show moments from years (and in some cases, weeks) past.

After scrolling through the gallery below, vote for your favorite moment in the poll further down.

Follow RIOT on Twitter