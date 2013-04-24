10 greatest movie trilogies

With Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” on the horizon (May 3) and two other threequels coming down the pike later this summer (“The Hangover Part III” and Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight”), the staff here at HitFix thought it might be fun to count down some of our most beloved movie trilogies of all time. Little did we realize then how difficult the process of choosing our favorites would be, for not only are there a number of narrative trilogies worthy of consideration (“Lord of the Rings,” “Star Wars,” “The Dark Knight,” et al.) but an even greater number of thematic ones – Park chan-Wook’s “Vengeance” trilogy and Krzysztof Kie?lowski’s “Three Colors” being just two of the most prominent examples.
Nevertheless, we somehow managed to whittle the list down to eleven (the odd number resulting from a tie in our staff voting procedure), discarding from consideration along the way any franchises that had – in many cases unfortunately – gone beyond three films (“Indiana Jones,” “Alien,” etc.) while letting slide other such examples (i.e. the original “Star Wars” trilogy) we felt qualified for the standalone treatment.
Check out all our picks in the gallery below, then vote for your own favorite trilogy in the poll further down the page.
My favorite? Well, it’s certainly not Star Wars. Vengeance, Godfather, Dollar, Dark Knight and Bourne, in that order. But that is only because I haven’t seen Three Colors (sorry). Also, there is the Masaki Kobayashi trilogy The Human Condition, which is supposed to be great. Considering how fantastic the other films of his I’ve seen (Harakiri and Samurai Rebellion) are, I suspect it’s pretty good.
In terms of just pure quality of all 3 films in the series, Toy Story is easily the best movie trilogy of all time. All three films are ironclad classics. The films get progressively better as the series goes on. The films were technical milestones. There are no Ewoks or Sophia Copola or lazy plot holes.
Toy Story 3 was not great. It’s overloaded with plot devices and plot holes. Everyone just falls for the ending and forgets that everything before it was mediocrity at its finest. Toy Story was great and Toy Story 2 was bloody magnificent.
If you think they’re under-appreciated, that’s fine, but let’s not pretend like The Matrix sequels have grown in esteem since they landed with a thud.
I’ve always liked Reloaded but Revolutions, not so much. The Matrix is an absolute classic.
Not sure why the sequels were so disdained. The Wachowskis did their part. To me it’s the problem with unrealistic expectations trying to top the Matrix.
I never understood the hate. Sure Revolutions was a a bit of a disappointment, but I felt the same about Return of the Jedi.
And The Matrix and Reloaded are fucking awesome.
The last Dark Knight movie was pretty terrible – full of weak storytelling and often wooden acting. Maybe nothing they could have presented would shine after Dark Knight, but the third installment was bad enough that it should have dropped from the list.
Doubly so The Matrix – the first film was groundbreaking and changed entertainment media much like Star Wars. The two sequels have not only aged poorly but featured a meandering plot and an extremely anti-climactic ending that soured audiences on the whole thing.
It would be hard to top The Dark Knight. It was the perfect storm of a movie. Lightning in a bottle.
I would love to know what direction Nolan would have gone had Heath Ledger not passed away. I think he let the Joker live so that he would be in the final film.
That said I love TDKR. When it came out on Blu-ray I ended up watching it three times over three days. I started it and couldn’t stop.
I will always treasure the Dark Knight trilogy and it will be my favorite for quite some time I think. I would trade all the Marvel films for it. The Marvel films are good but they don’t stack up against the Dark Knight trilogy.
@ Mulderism, I think the Dark Knight trilogy and the Marvel films are really a case of apples and oranges. They are both enjoyable for different reasons. The Marvel films are more lighthearted and have a dashing sense of adventure to them. While TDK trilogy is very serious and concerned with shades of gray in the world when it comes to morality, justice, heroes, and villains. That is an oversimplification I know, but the tone of these different franchises is very evident.
They both are fun and I love each for different reasons. Being a childhood Batman fan, I will always love TDK trilogy more. But I would argue that Captain America is a pretty damn fine film, same with Iron Man.
I thought THE DARK KNIGHT RISES was by far the best of the trilogy.
yeah man, Dark Knight Rises requires multiple viewings, just like Inception. Christopher Nolan is great at holding your attention the whole way through, although you may not understand the brilliance of it until after several more reviewings.
The Dark Knight had great performances by actors and exciting and colorful plot, but the Dark Knight Rises is a serious crime drama whose complexities compete with the likes of The Departed or The Godfather.
“The Dark Knight had great performances by actors and exciting and colorful plot, but the Dark Knight Rises is a serious crime drama whose complexities compete with the likes of The Departed or The Godfather.”
You got these switched around. The dark knight rises was no way more serious than the dark knight. I believe you don’t know what you’re talking about. Please don’t make comments like this. You’re making yourself look like a joke. The dark knight rises gives up its seriousness for its blockbuster grandeur.
No, Elvis. Rises is the better, more complex film.
I’ve got an awesome idea: take the overblown, horribly overrated and half-assed Nolan Batman crapfest off the list and replace it with the “Indiana Jones” flicks (pretending that last abomination never happened). Nolan’s Batman films should serve as precisely what NOT to do when making a film based on a comic book. Just because the public at large swallowed that bullshit, doesn’t make them good. The last chapter alone is reason enough to throw the whole damn thing out, Ledger’s Joker (the only redeeming thing about the whole mess) and all.
Good point my friend. However Indiana Jones is not a trilogy. There is the abomination known as Indian Jones and the Mcguffin No One Wanted! I would agree that the first three films are the best out there, but again techinically Indiana Jones is no longer a trilogy.
@Domo: Hmmm…guess you would’ve preferred the genius comic book movies before Nolan’s trilogy, no? DAREDEVIL? FANTASTIC FOUR?
Gotta love the internet.
Domo, care to explain?
If I have to explain about the plot holes big enough to drive a tank through, the narrative issues that plague all three films, the requirement of a bombastic and totally undeserved score that at every turn tries to fool you into thinking you’re watching a good film and godawful, diminishing approach to one of the greatest comic characters of all time, you’ll never understand. The movies are simply NOT THAT GREAT! Just because they lost the nipples, isn’t a reason to celebrate. Bale’s Batvoice alone is reason enough to hate these films.
@Filmboy – There were four Jason Bourne movies and soon to be a fourth Mad Max movie, but both are in here. Hitfix makes the rules and gets to bend or break them as needed.
@Filmboy & @Mgrabois –> Also, have you forgotten Star Wars – Episodes I-III, Clone Wars, and pretty soon VI-IX?
I think it’s safe to say that the fourth Bourne movie is not a Bourne movie at all. Also I thought the Mad Max movie was a remake.
What. Wait. Chris Nolan made a film of The Dark Knight Returns and I missed it. It must be true, it’s written down twice in the article … oh no, wait, Greg wrote it. It must be yet another typo by ‘this writer’ (and more worryingly movie site editor). Phew!!
Not sure I would place Star Wars ahead of the Godfather Trilogy but then I would probably put Toy Story at the top of my personal list as for me it manages the tricky task of both improving, and building logically on, each previous instalment.
The blade trilogy has to be one of the best set of films made. It was the fist truly successful hero film and opened the door for all others. Their can be only one!
The third one kind of knocks it out of the running forever.
Great Scott! How is the Back to the Future trilogy not on this list?
Exactly what I was thinking!
Back to the future is a complete cinematic experience! Pure entertainment from start to end.
Big oversight.
Which one(s) would you kick off this list in order to put in Back to the Future? (or the first 3 Indiana Jones movies, too)
I’d remove the Bourne Again trilogy. I’ve never been a big fan of these films.
I would remove Bourne, those are good movies, not in the same rankbas back tobthe future.
We are still waiting for our flying skateboards, no one can think about a delorean without the time travel feature, the doc and marty are pop culture icons, jonny b goode scene, train at full speed eith colored smoke, are you yellow mcfly? Etc…
Its beyond the movie, its rooted in our culture now
I agree with that. It’s probably the best work from Lloyd and Fox in their respective careers.
Yeah, BTTF is one of the greatest trilogies of all time. It flows from one movie to the next seamlessly and has some amazing acting work from Fox, Lloyd, Glover, Thompson, and Wilson. Get the damn Matrix Trilogy off of there and put BTTF on. The Bourne Trilogy if iffy too.
Off this list, the ‘Bourne’ trilogy. But clearly the best film trilogy of all time is the ‘Might Ducks’ series.
That should be, ‘Mighty Ducks’ obvious. The ‘Might Ducks’ series was a more existential affair.
I agree with those who have issue with the latter Matrix films and TDKR, all films that were inferior to the films that came before them.
The one trilogy I may need to seek out after reading this is the Color trilogy. Three films about the connections between people sounds just so interesting to me. I am always fascinated how people come together and the invisible unpredictable forces that act to make connections possible.
Have you seen the Pusher Trilogy? Winding Refn delivers on all three in my opinion. Such a fantastic trilogy
I hoped to see it here, disappointed. Instant vote for me.
This probably would’ve been better off as just a listing and not a ranking. But there are some good, unexpected inclusions here.
I think I’d have to say that Lord of the Ring is both the best and my favorite. Best in terms of consistency and scale. It should’ve been impossible to make one good Lord of the Rings movie. They made three great ones.
But as long as we’re ranking, I’m going to say that it’s beyond laughable to put The Dark Knight trilogy above the Vengeance trilogy. Especially considering what a terrible movie The Dark Knight Rises was. You cannot defend that film.
I certainly can.
Are you really still complaining about how much you and all the other overzealous, whiny internet trolls hate TDKR. Not once have I met a person outside the internet that didn’t like it. People like the film, love it even. Get over it. The film is a fact that you have to deal with, in therapy or otherwise.
I’m not trolling. I’m stating how I feel about the film. You have yet to defend it. All you’ve done is attack what kind of person I am.
I think you’ve mistaken who’s the troll here. I’ll be happy to detail why I think it’s a bad film once you stop and actually detail why you think it’s a good one outside of, “People I know like it.”
You know something, this was my fault. I should have known better than to stoop down to your level and put myself into another pointless debate with yet another faceless somebody over the merits of TDKR. I’ve done it so many times that it has reached utter pointlessness. This is an error on my part, and I own up to it. But I do not have to explain myself to you. I don’t owe you a thing, no more than you owe me anything. I love THE DARK KNIGHT RISES as what it is, and will defend it vigorously if need be. You hate it with a passion that makes me feel very sorry for you that you don’t have anything else to talk about. But that’s your opinion. I’m simply going to opt out of yet another pointless web debate, because I know that’s exactly what you’d want out of me.
A piece of advice, however: obsessive internet bashing of TDKR is a cliche at this point. Once thought trendy and hip, it is now old and annoying. If you have any sense of self-respect, stop making fun of yourself. Too many people love TDKR and Christopher Nolan for you to make any kind of difference with your hate. And very few people (other than myself, silly enough to comment in the first place, I’ll admit lol) actually care.
I never said I hated The Dark Knight Rises. Hate is a pretty strong word. I dislike it, I think it’s a bad movie, but it hasn’t insulted me or my family in anyway, therefore it’d be weird to say I hate it. Even weirder for you to say that I felt a way that I didn’t vocalize.
“You hate it with a passion that makes me feel very sorry for you that you don’t have anything else to talk about. But that’s your opinion. I’m simply going to opt out of yet another pointless web debate, because I know that’s exactly what you’d want out of me.”
This isn’t a post about The Great Gatsby and I came on here and started ranting about The Dark Knight Rises. This is an article that talks about The Dark Knight Rises and I commented on how I felt about the movie. All I asked out of you was to state why you felt it was a good movie before you attack me (instead of my opinions) and call me an internet troll.
And it’s now that I’d like to point out that in talking about a movie, you have attacked my character in multiple instances and I have done no such thing. So I think you should reconsider your opinion on who’s acting like an internet troll in this situation.
I attacked your character? Dude, get real. I don’t even know you personally to do that. I know nothing about your character to attack, other than being yet another vocal TDKR hater troll. I do admit to taking public offense on your opinion on TDKR, of which I admitted that was wrong of me in the first place, since it is your opinion and what point would it be to debate it (no matter how much I disagree with it, even after reading your lengthy below comment)?
And in response to you not vocalizing the word “hate” in reference to TDKR, it would be difficult for others to not interpret your comment as flat-out hate. Your quote: “Especially considering what a terrible movie The Dark Knight Rises was. You cannot defend that film.” That’s a statement that reeks of hateful animosity. You may have not said it, but you certainly implied it greatly.
The Dark Knight Rises > Madonna
I agree with VELO that TDKR rises was a crappy overhyped garbage fest for the most part of the movie, but I agree with SCOTTISH about trying to defend it redundantly. I, for one, defended Episodes 1 to 3 from the Star Wars saga because they were good for what they brought to the comprehension of that “universe”. It’s a matter of having your own perception and accepting the ones for other people.
JON, you’ve lost all credibility when you say TDKR is garbage, but then defend Ep,1-3, which are an abomination to the original star wars films
Just wait till Human Centipede 3 comes out…
If you’re going to make an exception for the Bourne movies and Star Wars, I think an exception should be made for Indiana Jones
I’d maybe argue Alien/Aliens/Alien3, though I really didn’t like the third one. The first two are easily among the best of the genre, and Aliens is among the truly rare sequels that equals or betters the original.
Joe and MGrabois – All four “Indiana Jones” movies follow the character played by Harrison Ford. All four “Alien” franchise movies starred Sigourney Weaver. So, to me at least, pretending a fourth movie doesn’t exist isn’t really THAT comparable to shutting off “Bourne” at the three movies focusing on Matt Damon’s character or to shutting off “Mad Max” at the three movies focusing on Mel Gibson’s character. Or even to saying that the Star Wars films that feature Ford/Fisher/Hamill are a three-picture entry.
-Daniel
This list is BS. Where is Back to the Future and Indiana Jones??? And Batman Begins is the weakest link?? Are you kidding me!? Dark Knight Rises was an unholy mess of a film just RIDDLED with plot holes! Undeniable plot holes!! Plain as day problems that literally cannot be argued away with opinion.
I always laugh when someone tries to suggest that the overall quality of a comic book and/or sci-fi fantasy film is primarily based on the number of real or imagined plot contrivances. Have they not considered that part of their appeal lies in things that are somewhat outside the realm of reality or logic? But, yes, go ahead beliving that the most “logical” film is the best one.
Personally, character interaction and visual atmosphere matter a great deal more to me than strict adherence to entirely plausible “reality”. Besides, there are more than enough visual and dialogue cues in TDKR to suggest that certain perceived plot holes really aren’t that at all.
To borrow a term from Alfred Hitchcock, I cannot relate to The Plausibles whatsoever. But I will say that if I end up disliking, say, Iron Man 3, it won’t be because he stopped on a dime mid-air and didn’t suffer from a bad case of whiplash.
I don’t care that much about the plot holes. I mean, the film is already about a guy fighting crime dressed like a bat. Reality has been suspended.
My main problem is that the third movie was bloated and every theme was mishandled by Nolan. He completely fumbled Bane’s character. Instead of making Bane a revolutionary who could actually point out Gotham’s failings, he eventually turned him into what basically amounted to a mercenary.
He set up this theme about the rich vs. the poor and never really brought it full circle. Unless he was trying to say that rich people (Batman) know what’s best for poor people (Gotham).
He also set up stuff about Gotham’s corruption and once again refused to bring it full circle. We’re supposed to believe the Dent Act was a bad thing or at least a moral gray area, but there’s nothing to support that. He never shows that anyone has been wrongly imprisoned, just that there are prisoners and they don’t seem to be doing any good or redemptive things at all in the movie (which goes back to the idea that Nolan at least implies in that the rich and powerful know best). And that doesn’t seem like something Nolan would want to say so all I can assume is that he jumbled his themes.
Then there was the forced Tale of Two Cities theme which amounted to nothing communicated in the movie outside of a reading in the end of the movie. Nolan said he read the book prior to making the movie and wanted to allude to some of the themes in the book. But I saw none of that and it felt very awkwardly forced in by the end of the film.
This is all not to mention the mess that is the Al-Ghul subplot, surprisingly spotty acting from Marion Cotillard as Talia, the Robin thing (Robin’s name isn’t Robin!!), and yes, the plot holes. Because even in a comic book universe some realism matters. Like being a proper distance from a nuclear detonation.
Compared to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the Dark Knight rises is a sloppy mess of a story. It’s well directed, shot, and acted. Doesn’t change the fact that it’s a mess full of uneven pacing, questionable characterizations, motivations, and glaring gaps in logic.
Iron Man is a much less serious franchise that built a world in the first two films where you could suspend your disbelief. They didn’t explain specifically how the Iron Man suit works, JUST enough for your brain to assume there must be a reason for everything. Batman Begins and The Dark Knight built a very realistic world where almost everything had logical reasoning behind them. When the third movie ignores this, it’s a jarring and sloppy and I would even say disrespectful to the films before and the audience.
Not to mention ridiculous character/story moments like: “Robin” figuring out Batman’s secret identity, Bruce giving up being Batman, or Bane’s retarded and cinematically boring plan to terrorize a seemingly empty city as well as Batman’s completely un-earned and undeveloped relationships with Catwoman and “Miranda.” …And those are only a few examples.
But this isn’t about superhero/sci-fi movies this is about trilogies. I agree that TDK Trilogy deserves to be on this list. But Batman Begins is infinitely superior to DKR and anyone who says otherwise clearly enjoys atmosphere and visuals over characters and story. The latter two I would hold in higher regards when ranking films.
Well, first of all, my response was replying to the commentator above (Chuck_Cobra), not you specifically. That said…
“He completely fumbled Bane’s character”
I enjoyed Hardy’s wild, theatrical performance, and how it contrasted with his hulking physicality, but your complaint here seems to stem from assuming that the Bane character was ever really intended to “point out Gotham’s failings”. While that may have been an interesting road to go down, personally I thought he existed as a commentary on potentially “good” causes being corrupted by leaders who misrepresent themselves. Rich vs. poor is a resonant issue, but it’s unlikely that any blockbuster entertainment is equipped to really delve into that subject to any great degree (a miniseries would perhaps be more appropriate); here it was designed more as a jumping off point to simply allow Bane to address his new minions from a pulpit, portraying himself as one of them, despite him having a good deal of resources at his disposal.
Re: Gotham’s corruption, it really comes down to whether the means (basing a public image, and thus legislation, on a full-blown lie) justify the ends (putting away criminals with relative ease). In other words, was there a better, or more honest, way of going about that? That’s for the viewer to decide.
“…the mess that is the Al-Ghul subplot”/”spotty acting from Marion Cotillard…”
Purely subjective comments.
“the Robin thing”
There are many Robin’s in the comics — Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake — this was merely an amalgamation of those, a good-natured nod to that. Some take it more seriously than others.
“Like being a proper distance from a nuclear detonation…”
We never see a full shot of Batman inside The Bat after he leaves the streets of Gotham, but merely a close-up inside the cockpit. The second film established a bike that was previously a part of the Tumbler. Have you not considered the possibility that he ejected from The Bat into a smaller flying/descending device when that large explosion occurred in amongst the buildings. If there’s no complete shot of him inside The Bat, he could’ve ejected at any point prior to that.
Anyways, we could debate these, and other, elements for days; it’s a lengthy, convoluted film, and it’s not perfect, but nonetheless, I appreciate its relative thematic ambition, the quality of its ensemble of actors/characters, and the fact that unlike many modern blockbusters, it’s not dominated by green-screen work (see: The Avengers, which I liked, by the way), but rather high-quality cinematography. I also think Nolan improved in his staging, choreography, and editing, of action as the series progressed, with the third installment marking a high point in that regard (the spatial relations were clean and streamlined, unlike much of the third act of Batman Begins, which was very choppy).
Feel free to continue commenting if you like, but as I don’t post on this site often, you probably won’t get a response. I’m not really interested in devoted large chunks of my time discussing a blockbuster entertainment that came and went nine months ago. I’m more focused on smaller, less publicized films as of late.
Have a nice day. :)
(My above post was directed to VelocityKnown, of course.)
One last comment to Chuck_Cobra, seeing as he just posted.
Batman Begins had a microwave emitter and a ninja death cult. Though Nolan’s Batman films may have taken place in a more photo-realistic setting, they were never, at any point, “realistic”.
You have a nice day too. :)
Batman Begins did have a microwave emitter and a ninja death cult, but my argument is that the way the film presented them, even if they are unrealistic to OUR world, the filmmakers rationally explained how they worked and fit in to THAT imaginary world.
While in The Dark Knight Rises, stuff just happened because it needed to happen to move the story forward, with no rhyme or reason. And that doesn’t fit when the previous two films took pains to making everything work logically and emotionally.
I will have a nice day! You do the same :)
@Thirdman
Want to talk Upstream Color?
Upstream Color hasn’t made it to my neck of the woods (a suburb of Vancouver, BC) yet, but that film is most definitely on my radar.
Thanks for the offer, though.
Cheers. :)
Hey, if Star Wars at 6 movies can be considered a trilogy, where is Iniana Jones? And for that matter where is Back to the Future?
1. LOTR-trilogy
2. TDK-trilogy
the rest
Exactly how I feel!
probably the Before sunrise trilogy will be there as soon as Before midnight gets released
I’d certainly vote for it!
Regarding The Matrix trilogy, “It’s well known in the industry that reaction to “Reloaded” prompted the Wachowskis’ to dumb down the final part of the trilogy, “Revolutions.””
This is the first time I’ve heard that. I was under the impression that they were filmed at the same time and released 6 months apart.
I thought they were made at the same time, too.
It is possible for things to be dumbed down in the editing room, you know.
‘The Matrix’ trilogy is on here, but there is no mention of ‘The Evil Dead’ trilogy? I call shenanigans!
You are right. I thought it might be unfair to be angry about, because these are basically just opinion generated articles, but come on. The Matrix being on this list with all these great trilogies and Evil Dead absent is just wrong. I’m angry. I am. I’m allowed to be. I was seriously just so shocked Evil Dead was forgotten when making this list. Shocked. Shocked and angry. Shangry.
Where’s the Indiana Jones trilogy?
Not a trilogy any more, thanks to ‘Crystal Skull’.
Of this list, I will go the mundane route and say my favorites would be the Star Wars and the Batman / Dark Knight trilogies. As weak as I thought Dark Knight Rises and Return of the Jedi each were, for different as well as similar reasons, they each pulled their weight and wrapped up the larger story in a spectacular and, more importantly, satisfying way (I will gladly endure, or better yet, skip past Ewok and Bane shenanigans to enjoy both Vader’s and Batman’s redemption). Each trilogy also boasts harrowing, game-changing developments in their second acts, and since the second act is where the majority of the struggling and plot twists of a story take place, it makes absolute sense that Empire Strikes Back and Dark Knight are considered the very best of each series. Immensely watchable stuff. I would take issue, though, with the assigning of “weakest” episode to Batman Begins. I can watch that one repeatedly, as it did, decisively and credibly, what Burton / Schumacher could never do: make Bruce Wayne and his entire crazy scheme make logical sense and not silly (in the movie world, anyway). There would be no Dark Knight without Batman Begins very confidently giving moviegoers a new vision of Batman that we took seriously and demanded more of.
The Dark Knight trilogy was epic. Just an amazing group of films that delivered on all levels. Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece was remarkable.
where the hell is back to the future on this list?
What about “Back to the future”?! even today, the films are still funny, witty and haven’t lost any of their magic, long before CGI. And II is still one of the best films of the 80s!
Reloaded & Revolutions were not only poor sequels, but truly terrible movies as well. All style with absolutely no substance to back up the pseudo philosophical convoluted drivel. Much like their latest bomb, Cloud Atlas.
I prefer the Sergio Leone over the rest if only for the best Camera shots ever !
The Two Towers was the strongest LOTR film? I guess if you base good films on use of heavy-handed dialogue and clumsy acting (with the exception of the guy covered in electrodes; Andy Serkis is awesome). For me, Fellowship was the most complete on its own despite being the beginning. The Two Towers by far the worst.
The best trilogy… of all time?! For being the most well done, well acted and best story (From this list at least) is a three way tie for me. The Matrix, Bourne and Star Wars all are equally impressive.
But I do have to add : Where’s Indiana Jones on this list?
Back to the Future!
Where is Back to the Future Trilogy????
Back to the future should be in here
“A decade later and it’s still smarter and more sophisticated than half he films nominated for best picture this year” -Gregory Ellwood
Is this guy actually serious…
The Matrix Trilogy? You’d think at least 2 out 3 movies would have to be good in order to make the cut.
where’s the star trek twok/sfs/tvh?
where is indian jones !
where is indiana jones!
Back to the future isn’t on the list? I don’t think so.
You are crazy for saying that Batman Begins is the weakest link in the trilogy. The Dark Knight Rises is DEFINITELY a weaker entry. Batman Begins is seriously a great start to the trilogy and is one of the most overlooked super hero movies out there.
And yeah, exluding Indiana Jones literally makes 0.00 sense. Take of the Matrix and Mad Max and put Indiana Jones and Back to The Future or something more deserving.
No Spider-man?
The Bourne trilogy? Please
I’m not trying to be the elitist snob here, so don’t take this as another “this should have been on the list” plea, but I do think it’s at least worth mentioning in a comment that the Apu Trilogy is often considered to be one of the best trilogies in cinematic history. Also: Rossellini’s War Trilogy.
That said, their exclusions are understandable considering this isn’t a Sight & Sound list, and it was a good read nonetheless. I was particularly please to see Three Colors at #2.
the read riding trilogy.i havent read david peace’s novels yet but this trilogy is absolutely fantastic. its like a fincher movie, only darker
This list is trash, whoever made it doesn’t know film. The Borne Trilogy is on here and not Back to the Future?! This is a crime!
You damn fools! The greatest trilogy of all time is Star Wars Episodes 1-3. That Jar Jar is really funny.
The “Evil Dead” trilogy is the best of them all.