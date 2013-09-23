10 greatest superhero TV shows

WIth “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” making its big debut on ABC tomorrow night, it got HitFix staffers to thinking about all the live-action superhero TV shows of yore, from “Adventures of Superman” in the 1950s to NBC’s “Heroes” five decades later. And after putting them to a vote – though not before a little back-and-forth about the legitimacy of including a show like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which we ultimately decided to allow – we came up with our final list of the Top 10 (actually 11, thanks to one tie) live-action superhero TV series of all time. After clicking on the gallery below to see all our picks, build your own personal top 10 list in the drag-and-drop poll further down.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 8PM on ABC.
You should probably qualify this list by saying “live-action”. There have been a bunch of very good animated superhero TV shows over the years.
In the title, I meant.
Agreed – live action should probably be specified. A lot of the animated superhero shows are arguably better than some of those on this list.
A quick clarification: Danny Elfman did write the main FLASH theme, but Shirley Walker composed all of the original episode scores.
Where is Smallville on the list? The longest running superhero and scifi show in history running 10 years and 218 episodes. A show featuring the best interpretation of Lex and Lois ever. Plus a great show with outstanding drama, comedy, action, and visual effects.
You just answered your own question.
At 10 years and 218 episodes, the show way overstayed its welcome. By the end I was only watching to get closure. The final scene of Clark finally donning the Superman costume was about as lame as it gets. And the show had such promise in the first few seasons.
I totally agree with Andrew. You guys should feel ashamed for omitting Smallville from the list. Sure, it wasn’t the most faithful show to the source material, but goodness, the Incredible Hulk changed Bruce Banner’s name to David and it’s number 3. While Smallville had its campy moments, as a whole the show was an emotionally involving show that connected with enough people to stay on the air for 10 seasons. That’s a feat worthy of note.
There’s a point of diminishing returns which Smallville blew way past.
You know, Mulderism… it seemed like it had outstayed its welcome. The seventh season in particular landed like a dry turd. But then something crazy happened. Some new show runners came in, some old blood left the cast and suddenly it was a brand new show again, this time one that embraced a lot of DCs mythology from various media in its history. Everything from the JSA to the Legion to… yes, even the Wonder Twins. And it basically made the last three seasons my favorites of the run. Sure it still had some clunker episodes and once a season it had to blatantly rip off some blockbuster, but I would certainly put it on this list over several things that made it.
You forgot the best superhero show on TV right now: PERSON OF INTEREST!
Hey, if you can add CHUCK to that list, POI works too! Come on, the “Man in the suit” has the fighting abilities of Batman and works for a mysterious billionaire, who gets his orders from an artificial intelligence! That’s some true superhero stuff right there!
Awwwww, Chuck!!! (sniff) I miss that show.
Good list. SO MANY awesome theme songs…
According to Bill Hunt at The Digital Bits, WB and Fox HAVE worked out their differences when it comes to the Batman TV show (hence the recent wave of consumer products based on the series). The estates for the creators are looking for a large piece of the DVD pie, and that’s currently the major stumbling block in preventing release.
[www.thedigitalbits.com]
You debated Buffy the Vampire Slayer? She had superpowers. She fought demons. She saved the world…. a lot. What more does a girl slayer have to do to get a little respect around here?!?!?! Be in a comic book? Oh wait, she did that too!
This.
I love lists and I love superheros, so thanks HitFix!
Though, let’s be honest here: Y’all streeeetched a lot for this list.
The Bionic Woman and Chuck are not superhero shows. They’re just not. Especially Chuck, which is a spy show. Is James Bond a superhero? Nope. He’s a spy.
By stretching in this way, you left off some shows that SHOULD have been in your list.
Like Arrow. Last season of Arrow was one of the best seasons of any superhero show ever. It’s a shame that it’s not on this list.
And although only 5 season of Smallville were any good (seasons 1-3 & 9-10), to put something like Bionic Woman over it is just… crazy nostalgia-tinted reminiscing.
Still… an overall great list. Yeah, you guys stretched too much to include a show like Chuck (which had the worst series finale of all time, even worse than Lost), but this is a pretty damn fine effort. It’s stuff like this why I love this site.
Anyways… FWIW, here’s my list:
Best Live-Action Superhero TV Shows Ever
1. Buffy. Hands down, the greatest superhero-dramedy-thriller-coming of age-feminist TV show ever.
2. The Incredible Hulk. The music, Ferigno, and BillBixby wearing his poor battered heart on his sleeve. He just wanted to fix himself and help other people.
3. The Flash. What CBS did to this show was a crime. I have it on DVD. It holds up, it really does. The costume is still the best superhero costume on big or small screen, and the stories were fun. I can’t believe we only got one season. It should’ve ran for at least 5 or 6 years, and then given us a movie franchise. Yeah, it would’ve prevented JWS from becoming the FOD (Father of Dawson), but I think that would’ve been worth it. (poor Mitch Leery!)
4. Arrow. Seriously… this show is GOOD. I mean, really good. Amell grew by leaps and bounds from the pilot until the end. Deb’s pothead guitarist boyfriend was awesome as his right-hand man, Captain Jack Harkness was one of the best supervilllains I’ve ever seen on small or big screen. And Emily Bett Rickards is the most awesome woman ever.
5. The Adventures of Superman. As George Wallace literally just said on twitter, how come when Superman jumps out a window, the window is always open?
6. Batman. When I was a kid, I loved it. Now… I get the camp, I just don’t prefer it.
7. Smallville. When it was good (much of the stuff involving Lex, the portrayal of Lois, and even some of the Green Arrow stuff), boy was it good. When it was bad (anything involving Clark and Lana), boy… was it bad.
8. The Tick. Memo to the Batman people… THIS is how you do campy satire.
9. Wonder Woman. Without a Wonder Woman, is there a Buffy?
10. The Greatest American Hero. Quite possibly the most awesome wish-fulfillment show ever. Though, gotta be honest, they took the whole, “He doesn’t know how to use the suit” gimmick way too far, and for way too long. Also, when William Katt and Connie Seleca left the show, it sucked.
Putting The Bionic Woman on the list is odd.
Even if you count it as a superhero show, to include that but NOT The Six Million Dollar Man is just bizarre.
About George Reeves’ Superman… My favorite was how the bullets bounced off him but he’d duck when the bad guy threw his gun at him.
Agreed about the raw deal The Flash got. It wasn’t great, but it was fun, ambitious, and had loads of potential.
And why are there no animated shows on this list?? The DCAU tops everything on the list.
You forgot The Middleman, which was both a great superhero show and a great deconstruction of both superheroes and superhero mythos. I discovered it through Alan Sepinwall, actually, so I figure its absence is due to Alan not being there to deliberate.
This. I was reading this and wondering where the hell it was. I love Chuck, but it’s really not a superhero show. Several of the entries are born of pure nostalgia (though I absolutely agree with including Batman, despite its undeserved bad rap, given it was absolutely entertaining and a completely accurate depiction of the comics at the time.) But The Middleman was 12 episodes of absolute genius. I still lament its passing and think I might need to watch it again.
I never understood the appeal of Heroes. There was so much buzz about the show and I didn’t get it. I didn’t find anyone on the show likeable. I stuck with it for one season and never came back. Judging from the discussions I read I’m glad I stayed away.
I really loved the Hulk when I was a kid. I got one of the DVD sets that had a selection of episodes from the run. It had my favorite episodes like the original Hulk and one where Banner became half-Hulk. I was reading through the Wiki page a few years ago and realized that there weren’t many episodes I wanted to re-watch. I only liked the sci-fi episodes.
Flash was a pretty good show and I thought it was getting better near the end. Mark Hamill as the Trickster (the poor man’s Joker) was memorable. Too bad the show didn’t get another season or two to find its legs.
And if you’re going to throw in the Bionic Woman, what about The Man from Atlantis?
Or the show that made Bionic Woman possible: The Six-Million Dollar Man. I never really thought of either one as a Superhero show, but I guess the description fits. It fits at last as much as “Chuck” does.
I’d lump them in together.
Obviously, people must not have seen Misfits. I love that show. Waiting for season 3.
That was a pretty good show the first few seasons. It kind of fell apart in series 3 and I haven’t mustered up the energy to continue with series 4 after the first episode.
Hmmm, most of these shows are before my time. Of the ones that aren’t, I’ve only seen Chuck and Heroes, and I really wouldn’t call Chuck a superhero show. Yes, the intersect was kind of a power, but if we’re gonna stretch the genre that far, you might as well open the door for vampire and supernatural shows.
As for Heroes, I really can’t abide that making any sort of best of list. The first season was good compared to those that followed, but I tried to rewatch it again recently and I just couldn’t get through it. Even early on it was saddled with so many characters that didn’t work, and sifting through the dud storylines to get to the decent ones was downright painful.
Write a commeIs this list only live-action? The best superhero show ever — by a mile — is Justice League/Justice League Unlimited. I’m a bit more partial to JL than JLU, but the Cadmus arc on JLU was the best stuff they ever did.
After that, Batman: TAS, Superman: TAS, and Batman Beyond are (in no particular order) the next best superhero shows. The DCAU was great stuff, and leaving animated fare off this list, but including garbage like “Heroes,” completely invalidates it.
Anyhow, while it was pretty cheesy stuff, I have to put The Flash as the best live action superhero show. It was limited by budget and the technology of the time, but it had ambition. They brought in villains like Captain Cold and The Trickster, and even a variation on Professor Zoom.
Had The Flash gotten a second season, TPTB wanted to bring in Grodd and do a Gorilla City two-parter. No idea how it would’ve played out, but again it was ambitious!
I stopped watching Arrow after about three episodes, but I understand it finally got good later on. I will have to go back and catch up on it. More superhero, less soap opera and it could be great.
Not sure what happened with that comment above… It should’ve started “Is this list only live-action?”
“Heroes” does not belong on any “best of” list, even if there really haven’t been all that many superhero shows.
“Wonder Woman” has gained a loyal cult following in syndication….”
It has? Recently?
Is someone showing these again? What channel?
“Plus: How about that amazing cape!”
I was too busy checking out that amazing ass!
I made an account just to say… No Smallville? 10 seasons is nothing to sneeze at. It had an awesome theme song and great character development(mainly Lex and Lois). And Tom Welling would have to be a contender for ‘greatest Clark Kent’.
I cannot believe the Reeves show was chosen over Smallville. Pretentious list is pretentious.
Good list. And the Buffster rules them all. Just as she should.
If it keeps getting better as it did in season 1…….Arrow will definitely should be on this list.
ARROW???????!!!!!!!!
I don’t understand why Chuck was on the list. I don’t think he’s a superhero. And if the Bionic Woman is there, why not the Six Million Dollar Man. And if Buffy is there why not Angel? And how about the girls of Charmed? I don’t know if you can call them super heroes but they have powers. And if they had the Flash and The Tick which only lasted a season, why wasn’t Spiderman, which supposedly ran with the Hulk.
MacGyver’s missing on that list.
I think we can mostly all agree that the DCAU as a whole would have topped this list had they included animation.
Dan Didio has made me never want to pick up another comic book and Beware the Batman sadly has all the personality of a bag of hair, but since the 90s, DC has kicked all sorts of ass in the cartoon world.
These are all really cheesy. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will fit right in.
My top five:
5) Chuck — hey he counts, an ordinary good guy with super powers. He *is* a (reluctant) hero, and super-fied at that.
4) Power Puff Girls — who could resist Bubbles when she tried to hide her whale? Takes the weight of saving the world by bedtime to just the right level of levity, fun, and of course, killer knock out pows.
3) Clone Wars — yeah jedi are superheroes, vaunted powers and all. The not yet evil Anakin and his side-kick really worked well as a dynamic duo. No end of challenging foes and circumstances to overcome, all wrapped up in a lesson of the week format. Gorgeously executed. And a super bonus for making Yoda a tolerable life-form and redeeming proto-Vader from the big screen vomit mess called Hayden.
2) Buffy — yeah, goes without saying. Hell, I named my girl chameleon ‘Slayer’ — darn flies never stood a chance…
And at the top…no question about it —
1) Samurai Jack — esp. when his top knot comes undone! Holy smokes was the action, beauty (both audio and visual) and (*gasp*) self-sacrificing heroism top notch, or is that knot-ch.. ;) And Aku is *the* most adorable villain… ever. Alas RIP Mako.
Genndy Tartakovsky is largely responsible for three of my top five and I think the man is pure and utter genius. Too bad it’ll be wasted on Popeye – the original roid rager. ;(
Any list that doesn’t include Smallville automatically disqualifies itself. How one doesn’t include Smallville baffles me. Seriously. 10 years 218 episodes.
If Buffy made the list then Supernatural should be here. Sam and dean have more than earned hero status.
Supernatural? Yes please.
What about “The Green Hornet”? I always preferred it to the camp version of “Batman”, and not just because Kato was the scariest fighter on TV.
What? Where’s Kato and the Green Hornet? Especially Kato!
3 weren’t superheros and you didn’t even mention “Batman: the animated series” which is by far the best. and that’s not my opinion.
There’s mention of “Misfits” — but hardly few people recall “Misfits of Science”.
arrow is the best tv show among the lot
hey what about including Jackson Bostwick and JoAnna Cameron in that list Shazam and the Mighty Isis were a major hits in 1974/75
Thanks a lot for the list I took a look at most of the shows and my top three are in order 1)Arrow 2)Buffy The Vampire Slayer 3)Smallville
SMALLVILLE 4 LIFE! forget the haters. People have to remember that this was a cw show (basically written to attract preteens but obviously accumulated a much larger fan base). 10 seasons of any show are going to see a handful of low points. Even with how crummy the final goodbye between clark and lana was it still brought tears to my eyes although that may have also been due to a little too much wine prior to watching it… Anyway it definitely should have made it on this list. Long live smallville.
you missed:
1. SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN
2. THE MIGHTY ISIS
3. ELECTRO WOMAN AND DYNA GIRL
