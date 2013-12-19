10 hilarious tweets from comedian Jamie Lee

Jamie Lee is a hilarious stand-up comic, a writer for “The Pete Holmes Show” and a castmember of MTV’s “Girl Code.” Which is a lot of things to be, especially because all of them are awesome!

Naturally, Jamie, who tweets as @TheJamieLee, also happens to be hilarious on Twitter. Here are 10 of her funniest jokes.

10. “Wanna come over & watch a movie?” used to be code for “Wanna hook up?” Now it’s code for, “I don’t like you enough to leave my couch.”

9. Gotta love bios that end w/ a joke to offset the list of accomplishments. “Award-winning author. TV host. Chef. Owner of a dumb fat pug!”

8. I’m trying to be more daring. Like I’m not smoking crack or stripping, but I diiiiiid just eat an unwashed strawberry so…

7. I’m the one who wears the pants in the relationship. Because he’s a cat.

6. I’m going goth. Not because I’m a dark soul, but because I spill too much on myself to not wear all black always.

5. Awkward moment when you see two people who wore the same outfit to the party wait three people oh they’re cops

4. I do laundry so infrequently that anything not filthy feels fancy. “Woah two clean socks? What is this, prom night!?”

3. I’m what some might call an “old soul.” Or what I call a “young boring person.”

2. Sarc is my second favorite kind of -asm.

1. Parking should be more fun considering it’s real life Tetris.

