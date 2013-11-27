10 hilarious tweets from comedian Kevin Seccia

Kevin Seccia is a writer and comedian who has penned (yes, he uses ink and a quill) both a book called “Punching Tom Hanks” and this article about an indulgent, somewhat disastrous family vacation for Riot. He also happens to be quite hilarious on Twitter!

Here are 10 great jokes typed out by Kevin using the pointy end of the quill.

10. Mandy Patinkin can immediately look like a wizard just by holding a stick.

9. Just hit a racist with my car. Probably a racist. I feel like he was. Statistically, very likely. Oh so you think there’s no racism problem?

8. We’d be in a lot better shape as a society if the act of turning a ball cap around sterilized you.

7. Every time Guy Fieri forgets to call it “Hotlanta” Chester Cheetah magically appears to remove one flame from his shirt.

6. “You home?” -scariest text you can get

5. I’m at the age where if your thing doesn’t start by nine I make a sound like you just told me your wife left you.

4. Rush Limbaugh is what’s created when the formula that made Swamp Thing is instead poured over YouTube comments and a glazed ham.

3. I realized I was maybe not the best listener when a friend had to come out to me twice.

2. Intelligent people who watch awful humans on reality shows to mock them know that’s the same reason dumb people watch them, right?

1. Where’s everybody getting these families from? Should I get one? Is it pretty fun?

