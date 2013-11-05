10 hilarious tweets from comedian Robin McCauley

#Twitter
11.05.13 5 years ago

I’ll be honest with you guys — my heart gives a little flutter every time Robin McCauley’s avatar pops up on my Twitter feed. Because I know whatever she’s written is going to be great. Great, I tell you!

Tweeting as @RobinMcCauley, this lovely lady is always on-point. See for yourself just how funny she is with these 10 jokes.

10.  Let’s pause this conversation until your Transition Lenses catch up.

9. Crazy how “Talk Like A Pirate Day” falls on the same day as “Please For the Love of God Stop Talking Like a Pirate Day”.

8. My friends asked me to go camping so I made of a list of the things I will need: 1. new friends

7. Don’t wear your scrubs to Chipotle if you can’t spare two minutes to check this lump for me.

6. My performance in “I’m so sad I can’t make it to your Christmas Party” is already generating Oscar buzz.

5. Nicki Minaj looks like a kid drew her.

4. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN FLY A PLANE would be a fun show

3. I hate it when I think I’m buying ORGANIC vegetables but when I get home I discover they’re just REGULAR donuts.

2. A woman started choking in the line at Starbucks- it was so scary but thankfully someone opened another register.

1. Could you please put your screaming baby on vibrate.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGS10 Hilarious TweetsRobin McCauleyTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP