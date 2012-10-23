10 lesser-known horror classics for Halloween

Tired of digging out the same old scary movies every Halloween? Allow us to suggest some alternatives.

While horror classics like “The Exorcist,” “Friday the 13th” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” won’t ever go out of style, let’s face it: you’ve seen them at least a half a dozen times. Which is why we decided to highlight a few of our favorite lesser-known fright flicks to inject some fresh life into your All Hallow’s Eve viewing habits.

With this year’s festivities falling on a Wednesday, chances are you probably won’t be out late – so why not throw a little viewing party at home with one or more of these overlooked gems? From low-key ghost stories to grisly slashers to good old-fashioned killer-tyke flicks, at least one of the following ten films is bound to strike your fancy. Just one word of advice: proceed with caution.

After checking out the full list in the gallery below, sound off with your own under-the-radar horror favorites in the comments.