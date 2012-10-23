10 lesser-known horror classics for Halloween

Tired of digging out the same old scary movies every Halloween? Allow us to suggest some alternatives.
While horror classics like “The Exorcist,” “Friday the 13th” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” won’t ever go out of style, let’s face it: you’ve seen them at least a half a dozen times. Which is why we decided to highlight a few of our favorite lesser-known fright flicks to inject some fresh life into your All Hallow’s Eve viewing habits.
With this year’s festivities falling on a Wednesday, chances are you probably won’t be out late – so why not throw a little viewing party at home with one or more of these overlooked gems? From low-key ghost stories to grisly slashers to good old-fashioned killer-tyke flicks, at least one of the following ten films is bound to strike your fancy. Just one word of advice: proceed with caution.
After checking out the full list in the gallery below, sound off with your own under-the-radar horror favorites in the comments.
This is easily a very, very useless list; only two of these movies are worth it (Trick ‘r Treat and Kairo)
Stellar first comment, Jared. Thanks!
Good List! I like the Tale’s from the Crypt movies, I usually watch them around this time. I like Bordello of Blood better than Demon Knight’s good too.
I’m not a fan of “Bordello” actually…but to each their own! :)
Great list! As a horror film fan, I agree that some of these films are unheralded horror classics ( I especially liked the inclusion of Pin and The House on Sorority Row. While these films are not very well known, they are true gems of the genre.) However, for me, I would find a way to add Suspiria to the list. That is one of the scariest films of all time. But, again, this list was excellent.
I forgot to add that Martin is one of George Romero’s best and most unusual films. In some ways, it’s kind of a horrific character study!
Glad you liked the list…and yes, Suspiria is great! :)
The Legend of Hell House…or was it too heralded?
Unfortunately we only had ten spots…maybe on the next one ;)
Love Trick R Treat!
I would have listed FRAILTY. Terrific, very creepy movie.
You called Billy Zane’s performance “zany” without any apparent hint of self-awareness. That’s BALLS.
But yes, I love that movie, and even it’s silly metal soundtrack. Bordello of Blood had promising elements–hot, naked women; Dennis Miller; Chris Sarandon playing over the top–but it really didn’t work out. It’s a shame, I think the franchise could have added some more underrated gems if it had the time.
Agreed! Bordello of Blood is horrible. And you’re right, it’s too bad that whole TFTC movie series idea didn’t work out…coulda been cool.