10 Lifetime Music Biopics That Could Definitely Happen

Lifetime, my favorite network that spent decades swathed in pink curtains, just announced its newest biopic: Aaliyah, the late R&B songstress, will be portrayed by Zendaya, the Disney star, budding popster, and “Dancing with the Stars” vet. Is it a perfect match? I'm optimistic, but we'll have to see what direction the story takes.

Which reminds me: You know this is only the beginning for Lifetime's musical biopic days. Considering that the network also announced a Whitney Houston biopic starring Yaya DaCosta last week (and figuring that VH1 had a success with “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story”) it appears this is the beginning of a musical trend. With that mind, brace yourselves: Here are 10 biopic ideas that could definitely happen on Lifetime.