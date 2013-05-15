10 most anticipated films debuting at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival

The annual migration to the South of France has begun. As you read this a global film audience is converging for the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and this year’s red carpet extravaganza features a number of highly anticipated titles for film lovers on both sides of the Atlantic. All eyes will be on new flicks from Joel and Ethan Coen, Roman Polanski, Sofia Coppola, James Gray, Steven Soderbergh, Alexander Payne, James Franco (that boy just can’t take a vacation) and Nicholas Winding Refen among others.
Both Guy Lodge and Gregory Ellwood will be covering the event HiFix and In Contention from opening night film “The Great Gatsby” (a good $50 million of few of you might have caught it last weekend) to Jérôme Salle’s closer “Zulu” (a film that far less of you will likely see). As a kick off to our coverage, check out Lodge and Ellwood’s most anticipated films in the story gallery embedded in this post. Then, vote on which movie you’re most interested in hearing about in the poll below.
To get the latest word from Cannes follow Guy Lodge and Gregory Ellwood on twitter at @GuyLodge and @HitFixGregory.
The fact that I’m looking forward to every film on the list speaks of a very strong year, but I really came to point out that “Lost in Translation” wasn’t Coppola’s debut, either as a filmmaker or in the croisette, that would be “The Virgin Suicides” wich premiered in the Director’s Fortnight of ’99. It’s cool to mention it also because there’s a surprisingly high number of Coppola’s fans who actually aren’t aware of that movie. To those I would say: solve that as soon as possible. Even if you haven’t seen “Somewhere” yet. That one can wait a little.
Right on!
Same reason I came to comment, so… what he said.
I’m as excited about this line-up as I have been about any at Cannes. I can’t wait to hear word on all these am especially keen on Only God Forgives. Hope it lives up to expectations.
There’s two THE PAST.
What about Young and Beautiful? That’s the one I can’t wait to see.