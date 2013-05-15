10 most anticipated films debuting at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival

The annual migration to the South of France has begun. As you read this a global film audience is converging for the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and this year’s red carpet extravaganza features a number of highly anticipated titles for film lovers on both sides of the Atlantic. All eyes will be on new flicks from Joel and Ethan Coen, Roman Polanski, Sofia Coppola, James Gray, Steven Soderbergh, Alexander Payne, James Franco (that boy just can’t take a vacation) and Nicholas Winding Refen among others.

Both Guy Lodge and Gregory Ellwood will be covering the event HiFix and In Contention from opening night film “The Great Gatsby” (a good $50 million of few of you might have caught it last weekend) to Jérôme Salle’s closer “Zulu” (a film that far less of you will likely see). As a kick off to our coverage, check out Lodge and Ellwood’s most anticipated films in the story gallery embedded in this post. Then, vote on which movie you’re most interested in hearing about in the poll below.

To get the latest word from Cannes follow Guy Lodge and Gregory Ellwood on twitter at @GuyLodge and @HitFixGregory.

