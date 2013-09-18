10 most shocking moments in ‘Breaking Bad’ history

When all is said and done, “Breaking Bad” will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest television dramas of all time – a bleak, unforgiving morality play that dares to venture into the darkest corners of the human condition. It also happens to feature some of the most outright shocking moments ever seen on television, and in anticipation of the show’s final two episodes, the staff here at HitFix has voted to come up with a list of the series’ ten most hair-raising moments. After clicking through all ten of our picks in the gallery below, you can rank them for yourself in the poll further down.