10 most shocking moments in ‘Breaking Bad’ history

When all is said and done, “Breaking Bad” will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest television dramas of all time – a bleak, unforgiving morality play that dares to venture into the darkest corners of the human condition. It also happens to feature some of the most outright shocking moments ever seen on television, and in anticipation of the show’s final two episodes, the staff here at HitFix has voted to come up with a list of the series’ ten most hair-raising moments. After clicking through all ten of our picks in the gallery below, you can rank them for yourself in the poll further down.
Everything Walt did after letting Jane die was a little less shocking because that awful moment allowed you to see the depths to which he would sink. I guess more shocking, horrible things have occurred but in context of what we thought we knew about WW, it remains the key moment of the series.
I don’t know. She’d crossed him, turned his partner against him, and threatened everything he was trying to accomplish at that point. It was sort of the “I won’t kill you, but I don’t have to save you” scene of Breaking Bad. Harming innocents escalated things, IMO.
Jane’s death is on Jesse more than it’s on Walt. Jane was clean until Jesse tempted her back to drugs.
Chuck, I 100% agree with this sentiment. This was the moment when I really understood the show I was watching, who Walter White was, where he was going, etc. It was the moment the show took the leap. All of the terrible things Walt has done since then are less shocking because we already saw him let Jane die.
He never actually encouraged her to take the drugs. In fact, he even asked her to leave when he was going to do them because he didn’t think she should be tempted. It was her decision to stay and do the meth with him.
Drew, the bathtub scene was actually episode 2! I know it feels later in retrospect, but you didn’t “think it was well-made for the first two”, you knew it had a good pilot and an insane moment in season two.
I gotta say, the correct answer is “Walt poisoned Brock”
(although “Do what you gotta d-” just might be the new “Get on with it, motherfu-“
Yeah, I agree that it’s pretty surprising that the poisoning revelation moment wasn’t included somewhere on the list.
That pan to the Lily of the Valley pot at the end of season four was really shocking. I know part of it is how Cranston played the confrontation scene with Jesse (not knowing himself that Walt had done it), but until that point I genuinely didn’t think Walt would have intentionally hurt a child.
Pretty surprised Fulminated Mercury, a little tweak of chemistry wasn’t included. Definitely got this anonymous internet user hooked suddenly needing another hit of this addicting show.
Walt’s laugh at the end of Crawl Space.
Walt running over the two gangsters and shooting one in the head at the end of “Half Measures” deserves to be on this list.
Agree, that’s the first thing that popped into my head actually. A lot of these were big moments, but they were far too meticulously set up to be shocking to the viewer.
I’ve seen many people get killed on television. But I’d never before seen a decapitated head on an exploding tortoise…
The meth junkie getting killed by his wife with an ATM to the head was the first time in this show, where I REALLY jumped up from my seat and had to take a deep breath, so this would be my vote.
Walt strangling Crazy 8 (although at that time it was still self defense and he even apologized!) deserves a mention too.
I don’t see how Walt takes Holly should be on a list of “shocking” moments. Considering that the first thing Skyler does whenever she’s having a bad day is to try to separate Walt’s kids from him, why wouldn’t he do that after she attacked him with a knife?
Not to mention, we had already had Marie trying to take the baby from Skyler a few episodes before that. For all Skyler’s protestations about wanting to protect the kids, any of the imaginary hitmen who might be seeking them out would have been unlikely to stop just because they were not in Walt’s presence. Instead, she trades access to the kids for his support of her money-laundering scheme, or sends them off to live with a cripple & his wife who have no clue of any imminent threat. The shock or horror of Walt’s departing with Holly can only come from the sort of chauvanist who blindly believes the drivel Anna Gunn writes about a character who admits to cowardice and guilt, who has been a passive-aggressive bully from the first episode, who takes out her frustrations on everyone else when Walt no longer responds to her marital reins. But the actress (hardly a profession renowned for their intellect or moral fiber) says Skyler has a “backbone of steel” and is the only person who stands up to Walt, and so people nod along and write in their columns about how good and sympathetic she is, and Walt taking her child can only be the act of a monster, instead of a parent who truly believes disappearing is the best thing for them, and would have taken Skyler and Walt Jr if they had not turned on him.
Only some outdated, atavistic mindset would reflexive claim that children belong to their mother. You know how you felt running down that street, Skyler? That’s what you have done to Walt on many occasions during the series.
Sheesh, I can totally imagine you sitting in front of the TV last Sunday and yelling during Walt’s final phonecall to Skyler: “YEAH! SHOW THAT BITCH WHO’S THE BOSS! WHY DIDN’T YOU JUST STAB HER IN THE FACE WHEN YOU HAD THE CHANCE!!?”
@THAT WEREWOLF GUY: I know, I choose to not engage with ignorant people like DARKDOUG. I saw that yesterday night, but I felt underneath all the sophisticated words, lies a misogynistic heart
The box cutter scene is one of the most suspenseful and intense things I’ve watched, that should be up there. The sheer amount of memorable moments (and there are many more shockers/heartstoppers, like when Tuco beats a guy to death to make a point, Jesse’s “Problem Dog” monologue, the “Crawl Space” laugh, the “One Minute” shootout, the Skank crushing Spooge’s head with an ATM… there are SO many like that) is an indication that this show will take its place in the Pantheon of classic TV shows. Who knows what people will say if Gilligan manages to stick the landing?
Not to nitpick, but Max wasn’t Fring’s brother. I suppose they were figuratively “los pollos hermanos,” but the show implied that they were either close friends or lovers.
Indeed. I actually like that they didn’t spell out the full nature of their relationship, but it was clear they were not related. Tio Salamanca’s kissy noises were enough without making a big deal about it. One thing I wish they had cleared up is exactly why Gus couldn’t be murdered. I assume he was a “made man,” but where from? Brazil? Germany?
Gus was Chilean. I always assumed he had ties to Pinochet’s government. Not that the show ever really hinted at that.
Walt “sending mike to belize” is worth putting on the list. I thought his dying moments by the river were surreal and deeply moving
There’s a difference between “shocking” (completely unexpected) and “heart-stopping” (tension and adreneline turned up past 11).
Shocking moments include:
1. Walt running over the dealers at the end of “Half Measures”;
2. Gus killing Victor in “Box Cutter”;
3. Todd shooting Drew Sharp (the biggest gut punch I’ve ever seen on any show)
Heart-stopping moments include:
1. Hank outside the RV with Walt and Jesse inside in “Sunset”;
2. The showdown between Hank and the Cousins in “One Minute”;
3. Walt coming thisclose to confessing about Jane in “Fly”
Agree, nothing has matched the intensity of Hank and the Cousins. We really had no clue what would happen. BTW, did we ever determine who warned Hank? Was it Fring?
I’m going to just go with heart-stopping moments. That is moments that had me frozen, basicaly holding my breath waiting for whatever conclusion was to come.
1. The knife fight/kidnapping of Holly in Ozymandias
2. Hank’s shootout with the Cousins in One Minute
3. The ending to Crawl Space
4. Hank/Gomez’s shootout with the Nazis in To’hajilee
5. Todd murders the boy on the dirtbike in Dead Freight
6. Gale telling Jesse he doesn’t have to kill him in Full Measure
7. The Gus bombing in Face Off
8. Walt killing the dealers in Half Measures
9. Walt strangles Crazy 8 in The Bag’s in the River
10. Hank punches Walt and confronts him about being Heisenberg in Blood Money
Where’s the “One Minute” shootout? That was the most gripping and tense scene I’ve watched from the show.
Good list, but on #9, you refer to Gus’ brother. The person you are referring to is Max, but he wasn’t Gus’ brother. He was Gus’ friend, partner, and possible lover.
For me, the most shocking image was the final shot of ‘Face Off’, where the camera tracks through the White’s back yard and comes to rest on the Lily of the Valley.
It smacked me upside the head and made me realize there was precious little Walt was incapable of doing. His moral code had almost entirely disintegrated and he was now terrifying and irredeemable.
I think the 2 scenes with Gus, killing the cartel and having his face blown off, should be at the top of the “Most Bad Ass Moments” list.
Personally, I was pretty shocked when Jesse found out that Walt really did poison Brock.
Personally, I was most shocked when Jesse found out that Walt really did poison Brock.
I actually thought that the most shocking moment of Face Off was not the reveal of the damage that had been to Gus Fring by the bomb. For me, it was when he walked out of Hector Salamanca’s room seemingly unharmed. I literally cursed at the television, and for a few brief, delicious moments I wondered what the hell was going on. How is this possible? What is Gus Fring? It was brilliant.
I thought the most shocking moment was when Walt hit those gang bangers with his car as Jesse was coming after them.
Crawl space, idiots. the strongest scene on the show was when Walt fell apart in the crawl space, nothing on this list can come even close to that level of insanity.
This is just Shocking