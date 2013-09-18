10 most shocking moments in ‘Breaking Bad’ history

#Bryan Cranston #Breaking Bad
, , and 09.18.13 5 years ago 39 Comments

When all is said and done, “Breaking Bad” will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest television dramas of all time – a bleak, unforgiving morality play that dares to venture into the darkest corners of the human condition. It also happens to feature some of the most outright shocking moments ever seen on television, and in anticipation of the show’s final two episodes, the staff here at HitFix has voted to come up with a list of the series’ ten most hair-raising moments. After clicking through all ten of our picks in the gallery below, you can rank them for yourself in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#Breaking Bad
TAGSANNA GUNNBREAKING BADBryan Cranstondean norrisGIANCARLO ESPOSITOGUS FRINGhank schraderheisenbergHolly WhiteSKYLER WHITEStreamFixWalter White

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP