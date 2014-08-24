10 Observations on Ariana Grande’s Leathery VMAs Outfit

#Ariana Grande
08.24.14 4 years ago

Ariana Grande showed up to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards looking like this. She looks good! She also looks like a lot of other things.

1. Most of the zippers on this outfit just lead to more zippers.

2. Moschino sounds like a variety of cherry that only Ariana Grande knows about.

3. It's hard to find Ariana sexy when she looks so much like Olivia on “The Cosby Show.”

4. Ariana usually looks 13. When done up in tight clothing and bright red lipstick, she somehow looks five. 

5. She is a Bratz doll of Jennifer Lopez.

6. She is a “Carrie Diaries” version of Mariah Carey.

7. She's basically Regina's 8-year-old sister in “Mean Girls” who gyrates to “Milkshake.”

8. Who at the VMAs would appreciate her dominatrix act? Ed Sheeran?

9. In those boots, she's almost 4'9. 

10. I wouldn't be surprised if you told me this outfit was made of 40 wallets. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEVIDEO MUSIC AWARDSVMAs

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP