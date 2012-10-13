10 pop culture costumes you’re likely to see more than once this Halloween

Every Halloween arrives with a plethora of clever costumes related to recent hit films, TV shows and musical performers. However, some costume ideas get played out much too fast. Remember the multiple Borats you saw a few years ago? Or all the Austin Powers you talked to at that Halloween party in 2000? We narrowed the field down to ten likely repeat offenders for 2012 — although you can never really get tired of cute girls dressed like Catwoman or hunky dudes carrying cuddly teddy bears.
Take a look at our picks here:
No Bane?
Pork Pie hat? Check.
Goatee? Growing.
Black windbreaker? Check.
Wire frame glasses? Check.
Los Pollos t shirt? Check.
Yes, my Heisenberg costume is coming along we’ll.
No Nicki Minaj?
I think they
I think they’ve gotten a tad bit ahead of themselves with this one. cat woman, sure, loads of people do that ever year anyways, possibly walter, but who the fark is going to dress up as kylie rae jepsen? if I saw someone dressed as her id probably punch them in the face for being so ridiculous