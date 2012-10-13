10 pop culture costumes you’re likely to see more than once this Halloween

#Prometheus #Anne Hathaway #Halloween #Breaking Bad
and 10.13.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Every Halloween arrives with a plethora of clever costumes related to recent hit films, TV shows and musical performers. However, some costume ideas get played out much too fast. Remember the multiple Borats you saw a few years ago? Or all the Austin Powers you talked to at that Halloween party in 2000? We narrowed the field down to ten likely repeat offenders for 2012 — although you can never really get tired of cute girls dressed like Catwoman or hunky dudes carrying cuddly teddy bears.

Take a look at our picks here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prometheus#Anne Hathaway#Halloween#Breaking Bad
TAGSANNE HATHAWAYBREAKING BADcarly rae jepsencatwomanHalloweenHONEY BOO BOOPROMETHEUSpsysnow white and the huntsmanTHE DICTATORWalter White

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP