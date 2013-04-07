10 questions Hollywood and movie fans want answers to

Things are always changing in Hollywood, but there are some nagging questions that even the industry’s most knowledgeable insiders can’t answer yet. From the fate of Open Road Films to whether DreamWorks Animation made the right move to the legitimacy of Melissa McCarthy’s box office starpower to the never ending story of “will there or won’t there be a ‘Justice League’ movie anytime soon?” movie biz players have had a lot to gossip, er, consult with each other about. Power agents switching from one agency to another is a snooze, these are questions that Hollywood and movie fans are both looking for answers to.

With that in mind, check out 10 questions that this pundit keeps hearing again and again in the story gallery below.

Think you know the answers? Share your thoughts below.