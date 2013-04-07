10 questions Hollywood and movie fans want answers to

Things are always changing in Hollywood, but there are some nagging questions that even the industry’s most knowledgeable insiders can’t answer yet. From the fate of Open Road Films to whether DreamWorks Animation made the right move to the legitimacy of Melissa McCarthy’s box office starpower to the never ending story of “will there or won’t there be a ‘Justice League’ movie anytime soon?” movie biz players have had a lot to gossip, er, consult with each other about. Power agents switching from one agency to another is a snooze, these are questions that Hollywood and movie fans are both looking for answers to.
With that in mind, check out 10 questions that this pundit keeps hearing again and again in the story gallery below.
Think you know the answers? Share your thoughts below.
My biggest question is when will Hollywood start producing original movies on a regular basis? Nearly every movie being released is a needless remake or a sequel. Enough already!
We tend to complain about that a lot, but it’s actually been a pretty consistent trend throughout the general existence of the Hollywood system. It’s going to seem like a lot to us right now because when we look back at film history, we only remember the great films (not the boring sequels, remakes, and franchises).
The Sherlock Holmes film series in the 1930s/40s spawned 13 sequels (13!). The original Planet of the Apes had 4 sequels before the 2001 reboot. 1991 Cape Fear was a remake of Cape Fear with Gregory Peck from sometime in the 50s. King Kong was remade in 1976 before it was again in 2006. List goes on and on, but we’re certainly not the first generation to experience this frustration with Hollywood.
People got motion sickness in the Hobbit? I didn’t get the slight headache I sometimes get from 3D, frankly I really liked it after the first few minutes , I’d rather they did all 3D movies in 48fps. After a few years for the makeup, costuming and set production to catch up to the new demands the greater detail 48fps demands people will prefer it.
I completely concur with this. I don’t think the Hobbit did the higher frame rate any favors, so to speak, but it certainly wasn’t a death knell either.
In time, higher frame rates will be the norm I think.
Will Memorial Day beat Xmas 09 (which had Avatar, Chipmunks 2 and Sherlock Holmes) as the biggest BO weekend in history. While the blockbusters may cannibalize each other, Star Trek will still be hot with fanboys and older couples, Hangover 3 will get all the over 17 jocks and Fast Six will be there for those who can’t get into the Hangover. Also Epic opens for families.
I’m not going to Comic-Con this year, but I’m also curious to see how they continue to handle the movies vs. tv thing. It was nice to see them finally open up Hall H to tv last year, and I really hope the trend continues. By the way, it’s Ballroom 20, not 24, and the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel, not the Bayside Ballroom.
48fps was definitely interesting and I think it could have great potential to those who might have been paying attention with the ability to apply to future films. That being said, I don’t think The Hobbit used it to it’s advantage. Sure, it’s the clearest/sharpest picture that you’d ever hope to see, and you’re right FISTOSALMON I forgot I was wearing 3D glasses after a while, but despite those perks it came off looking “cheap” throughout most of the movie. I honestly wonder if one of the reasons the first half of The Hobbit seemed to drag so much had to do more with 48fps than with the movies pacing. God knows Fellowship wasn’t much differently paced and it was great start to finish. So, hear me out: I found that certain small but important details, like subtle gestures (Gandalf raising an eyebrow / smirking), didn’t translate the same as it would at the normal 24fps, so a lot of the depth of the performance was lost and seemed flat, when in fact it wasn’t that so much as the high frame rate just didn’t translate it as well . . . perhaps it was because we were distracted by too much of the screen being in crystal clear focus and just didn’t know where we were supposed to be looking.
So where are its advantages? CGI & effects laden scenes without a doubt! I’ve never seen CGI creations look as real as they did in The Hobbit at 48fps. To the point that if Jackson & Spielberg release the next TinTin movie in 48fps, I think everyone will shit their pants . . . I’m actually surprised Pixar isn’t trying to get the leg up on this for their next release. In the Hobbit, it was also the scenes with a dream-like filter effect (namely when Bilbo puts on the ring), that were enhanced greatly by hfr.
So, what’s the future for live action then? A combination of both 24fps and 48fps. It needs to be used similarly to how certain directors (like Christopher Nolan) intersperse IMAX into their films. 24fps needs to be the standard for more subtle scenes where emotion and performance details need to translate, where as 48fps can kick into gear during effects heavy battles, or otherwise computer enhanced scenes. I truly hope Peter Jackson learns this and applies it to the next two Hobbit films. At this rate, I’m not sure I would sit through another one entirely in 48fps. But I wouldn’t consider the format entirely dead, it’s just that no one has used it entirely effectively yet.