10 reasons we need ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ right now

Are you as excited for “The Dark Knight Rises” as we are? If you count yourself among the millions of moviegoers who watched and loved Christopher Nolan’s previous two Batman entries, the answer is probably yes. And given the rather dismal summer we’ve had up to this point – “The Avengers” and a couple of other bright spots exempted – it seems we need the Caped Crusader now more than ever.
With that in mind, the HitFix staff has put together a list of ten reasons why July 20 simply can’t get here soon enough. From the feline wiles of Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman to Tom Hardy’s eagerly-awaited (and hopefully understandable) turn as Bane to…well, to the sheer brilliance of Nolan’s filmmaking, the movie event of the second half of the summer has us drooling with anticipation.
After scrolling through the gallery below for the full list, sound off with your own reasons in the comments! Also be sure and check out our “Dark Knight Rises” hub page, where you can find all the latest updates on the film.
I really want this to be good, but I’ve always thought The Dark Knight was absurdly overrated, and that makes it a bit difficult to get excited. Of course maybe that’s a good thing because my expectations were way too high last go around.
I thought TDK was really, really solid. Great in fact. Yeah, it was hyped like crazy. However, it was still a great movie. I have seen it a few times and think it is smart and very well put together from the script, direction, production, and acting. I’m not sure anybody could meet the hype around Heath Ledger. However, even though you can never truly separate yourself from the hype and sentiment, that was a genuinely great performance. Every time I’ve seen that movie I have been impressed with his portrayal of the character.
That said, I can see how the oversaturation of hype and praise can set it up for disappointment to some.
With this, it almost feels like it’s getting LESS hype or overly-high expectations. I think it will be great, and there seems to be a buzz, however it seems more based on confidence in Nolan and the actors than some incredible over-the-top expectations that nothing could ever achieve (much less exceed). The expectations seem more grounded yet still great if that makes any sense. I’m very much looking forward to it though.
-Cheers
To be clear, I very much enjoyed Heath Ledger’s performance, but the movie around it didn’t do much for me. Unrealistically high expectations certainly played a role, but even on subsequent viewings, I’ve found it to be sluggish and overlong. Any time the Joker isn’t around the movie basically grinds to a halt for me. Beyond that, I don’t think the Harvey Dent character works very well. Maybe it’s Eckhart’s performance, maybe it’s something else, but I just don’t buy his transformation. And the last major problem I have is something that most would probably shrug off, but I really don’t care for some of the more fantastical pieces of technology that Batman has at his disposal. You can tell me to suspend my disbelief, but when I’m supposedly watching a gritty, realistic reinterpretation of the Batman franchise, I don’t want to see Batman magically pulling finger prints off of shattered bullets and somehow giving every single resident of Gotham city a sonar cell phone. It strains credibility to a distracting degree. That said, I know I’m in the minority here, and I’m glad you enjoyed the movie and weren’t bothered by the issues I had. When The Dark Knight Rises comes out, I really hope that I enjoy it as much as you did its predecessor.
Makes sense. I didn’t mind the length, it just seemed to add tension to me since I knew something bad was going to happen. I can see how that was a negative for some. I thought it was paced pretty well.
Harvey Dent: It worked for me. I thought they established he had (horribly cliche to say it but) a dark side and losing his true love and half of his face seems enough to push him over the edge.
Magical Science: That didn’t bother me at all. Getting the finger print from the bullet actually seems very believable, especially in a movie like this. I think that is something within, or darn close, to what ballistics people can do. They do pretty amazing things. As for the cell phone trick, I can see Wayne Interprises coming up with something that somehow uses the phone ear pieces as a kind of sonar. Is it far fetched? Absolutely. Is it possible in real life? Probably not. I see your point that yeah, it’s probably impossible. Still, it did not pull me out of the movie. It probably will not so thanks. ;)
I’ll totally concede your points about the pacing and taking liberties with science. Whether you buy Dent or not is probably pretty much personal taste. I liked it. Had it JUST been Batman and Ledger as the Joker for the antagonist/protagonist relationship I’d have been fine with that. I guess those issues just did not bother me that much.
Mostly I just really like Nolan’s style so I’m hoping I enjoy it. It should have a bit less hype than the last one. I AM a bit worried about Catwoman. I’m in the minority here, I do not care for the character, at all, or see a need for it in this movie. There are other characters that are cooler and that I’d like to see have more screen time (e.g. Alfred, Lucius, if Talia is in this, Ra’s, Bane, maybe some conversation with Scarecrow, anybody other than Catwoman, etc.). However most seem to think it’s cool and that ship sailed long ago. I’m fine just seeing how Nolan’s wraps up his vision of the character.
-Cheers
Good to see the plants are out already, eh Ginger?
I expect inevitable dissapointment from some due to the unbelievebale amount of hype and expectation surrounding this one. Nolan will undoubtedly do his best work, and I trust him. Bane looks bad-ass, and whilst the movie centres on Batmans struggle to accept his destiny (maybe?) the lynchpin is how far he will have to go and that reason is provided by Hardy. I can’t fucking wait!
I’m looking forward to this and trust Nolan at this point. I have to wonder at this point if people will be happy regardless of how it ends. If he doesn’t kill Bruce Wayne, will it be seen as a cop out? If he does, will people be outraged? It’s a bit of a catch 22 since people kind of seem to have their minds made up as to how it will or should end and it’s likely some/most of them will be disappointed if it doesn’t turn out how they planned. That said, I think Nolan will probably give us something beautiful and emotional so I’m just content to put aside any conjecture or expectations and see the story he wants to tell.
-Cheers
I’m really bummed out that this is Nolan’s last Batman movie. I was hoping he would make at least 4 or 5. His bleak, gritty, dark take on Batman makes all other super hero movies seem extremely corny and camp. I really hope the next director to reboot the franchise continues with the dark tone and leaves the nipples off the bat suit.
I love Nolan’s Batman movies as well, but I’m kind of glad he’s calling it quits after three. At least with a trilogy you have a beginning, middle and an end. This seems like the right time and place for him to stop.