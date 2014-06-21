10 reasons we used to love watching ‘True Blood’

Do your remember when you couldn't wait to watch “True Blood” every Sunday night? When Alan Ball's follow up to “Six Feet Under” was the campy, over-the-top fantasy melodrama everyone needed so we'd forget we had one more year of George Bush? That seems oh, so long ago, doesn't it?
Many forget that at one time “True Blood” was a somewhat critically acclaimed show (O.K., that might be an overstatement, but it had its supporters). It was nominated for the Emmy for best drama series in 2010. It earned the equivalent nomination at the Golden Globes and PGA Awards twice. Unfortunately, the last three seasons have been such a deterioration of quality that when HBO announced season seven would be the last there wasn't much protest from viewers let alone critics.
Of course, for a brief time “True Blood” was (to many of us) a Sunday night staple. Bill's infamous pronunciation of Sookie as “Soookeeeh” became a pop culture moment.* There were story lines that made it appear as the show had something truly special in the works (remember when we all thought Godric was the vampire Jesus and might actually be important to the show's long term storylines?). There were even two or three cliffhangers that had us excited about what was to come.
*True story, I named one my cats Sookie because of this.
Now, “True Blood's” final season is here. We're gonna watch, but we know it's not something we urgently have to make time for like “Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad.” We're just going to hope it can find a way to help us remember the good old days.
With that in mind, check out our top 10 reasons we used to love “True Blood” in the embedded gallery in this post. Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.
I’ve never gotten into true blood, however I understand what you mean. I was a huge fan of dexter, I couldn’t wait for season 5 to start. I rewatched season 4 who knows how many times in anticipation for season 5. Then 5 was SO bad. Season 6 was even worse, and it just nose dived until it didn’t even resemble the show I couldn’t wait to see every week. I didn’t watch the last season. I just like to pretend it ended at season 4. Hopefully true blood doesn’t end as badly as dexter.
Of course Dan’s one contribution to this article is about Deborah Ann Woll, because other than that he’s never liked or been excited for this show. So you think Deborah’s career is screwed huh? I agree with most of these. Final seasons usually suck, especially with shows that have been running on fumes, so I pretty much have no faith this season will be anything but good. Alan Ball, who I think of as a slightly more talented Ryan Murphy, really screwed this show up.
Jim – Given the title of this gallery, I enthusiastically contributed what I could!
And I don’t think her career is screwed, but I wonder what might have happened if Jessica had been staked after Season 2 (or even 3) and Deborah Ann Woll had had a couple extra years to poke around with other TV leads or movie roles or something. I think “True Blood” took her out of casting consideration and, what is worse, it really didn’t give her the chance to grow as an actress.
But she’s still young. With a couple good choices she can be right back in the game…
-Daniel
I agree, though if she was staked around season 3, I don’t think you would of bothered tuning anymore.
Speaking of, have you seen the first two episodes of the new season? It seems every time True Blood comes back, you say it’s the worst thing on TV. I remember when you reviewed the beginning of season 5, and you destroyed it. The new showrunner made a lot of promising comments last year about the final season, but I have almost no faith at this point. Since I kind of already know it’s not going to be good, how bad is it going to suck? Is this the worst start to a season, even worse than season 5?
Jim – I have the screener and… haven’t watched. I can’t even muster up THAT level of enthusiasm/antipathy…
-Daniel
Irrelevant and lame political jab in the first paragraph. Writer is a douche.
Agreed! They just cant write an article without the politics. As if we are in paradise now with Obama.
What a hack writer, the bill, eric, sookie triangle didn’t start until season 3. And season 3 was their best season. You said the show jumped the shark before Russell attacked the news anchor, you’re an idiot. True blood went down hill starting in season 4.
No comment about Pam and Eric holding down the fort as Team BAMF for the past seven years? Along with Lafayette, they’re the only reason I still watch.