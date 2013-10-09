10 scariest TV shows of all time

This fall, fans celebrate new seasons of shows like “The Walking Dead” “American Horror Story” and other creepy TV shows, fears we learn to love from the comfort of our couches — and right in time for Halloween.
HitFix has cobbled together and voted on our top 10 favorite scary shows. Some would be considered horrors, others are anthologies and original programs that simply sent our scare-hairs on end. Recount with us our favorite shocking moments of television like scenes from “The Twilight Zone,” “The X-Files,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “American Gothic,” “Twin Peaks,” “Unsolved Mysteries” and more.
Series like “Amazing Stories” and “Hannibal” teetered on the edge of our choices: which shows do you love that didn’t make our cut? Are you on board with “The Walking Dead?” What episodes from “Tales of the Crypt” scared you the most?
I think some of the scary factor also depends on how old you were when you watched the show. I would watch unsolved mysteries as a kid and I was scared sh*tless. Even nowadays, I get goosebumps when I hear the theme music. Just thinking about right now, I’m not at ease.
I watched most of the other shows later, and while I find them scary, their little league compared to Unsolved Mysteries.
I am not sure if that is nostalgia, however your age at exposure makes a difference.
What some of these (thinking The Twilight Zone in particular, but Unsolved Mysteries would apply, and some of the better X-Files episodes) are how they were just unsettling. I like The Walking Dead as much as the next guy (well, sort of, o.k. I like it) yet the scares tend to be more shock value. The Twilight Zone emphasized this unknown or unknowable horror, and just touched something deeper with its slow burn. Unsolved Mysteries just presented these stories that were, obviously, unresolved. That was freaky because it left you with fundamental questions about a story that were not yet answered, and moreover may never be. I think that is part of the (irrational at this point) fear behind Jack the Ripper, the Zodiac Killer, the Bermuda Triangle, and the like. The fear of the unknown.
So some of it might have been how old you were, I think part of is it how much it plays for shock vs. engaging your the horror or unsettling parts of your mind. Queue the Tales From the Crypt example for instance. The “trapped in an immobilized body” trope works for much the same reason a lot of Edgar Allan Poe does; it is not always the goriest stories that work, but the ones that really make an effort to get inside your head and anticipate the horrible things that will happen, feeding off despair with a slow burn. Moreover, add a dash or realism or somehow feeding off things people fear (who hasn’t had a creepy doll/clown/etc. in their house, theirs or a sibling’s?), maybe have the story be unresolved at the end and ongoing. Those factors give a scary story legs, so to speak.
Is Walking Dead really that scary? I always thought of it more as an action show.
Does anyone else have trouble viewing this on a phone? When I try to scroll down to read the text, the website quickly goes back to the last entry or on to the new entry.
Yes, it was happening to me as well. Sort of seemed like the whole screen was a link to the next page. For the record, I was using an iPhone with the latest operating system
Hey guys, thanks for the heads up on this. I alerted our IT team and they are actively working on a fix (we just updated our mobile site so this feedback is important).
Bob on Twin Peaks. Scariest thing I’ve ever seen on television, hands down. Terri-fucking-fying.
The top 2 on this list were also my top 2…The X-files is one of my favourite shows of all time and it STILL scares me. And the theme song of the Twilight Zone still makes me go cold.
I’d also say Hannibal is one of the scariest shows currently on the air. There was one episode – the one with the girl under the bed – where I actually had to watch through my fingers.
No Kolchak, the Night Stalker??? That still gives me nightmares.
You would have to look far to find a bigger fan of Buffy than I… and I just don’t get not only it’s placement so high on this list (3!), but that it’s even considered “scary” at all.
Yes, I get it. Life is scary. Our 20’s are scary because we don’t know what we’re doing. High School is scary. Death is scary.
Except… none of that is scary in as much as it all is.
Yeah, Buffy is scary in the metaphorical way, but there’s nothing that’s ever been on the screen with that show, not even “Hush,” that made me jump with fright. And isn’t that what “scary” is, really? You know… like how “The Ring” is scary. Or “American Horror Story” and “The Walking Dead” is scary. Those are shows and stories that make us feel uneasy, that make us feel dread, that make us watch through our fingers as our hands are covering our eyes, yet we can’t quite look away.
When I think of scary, I think of that episode of the X-Files where Mulder was it an air conditioning duct. My heart was in my throat the whole time! Or I think of certain episodes of the Twilight Zone where, “… there’s… some… THING… on the wing!”
Buffy was funny. So funny it was often the best comedy television. It was tense and thrilling. It was filled with all kinds of drama-y goodness.
It was never “jump out of your skin” scary.
I never understand why people think Buffy is scary. I mean, I thought I was a wuss. ;-)
I don’t know – the first episode I saw of BUFFY was ‘Lie To Me’ – Drusilla terrified me.
Talking fruit is all fun and games, until you (literally) seal your own macabre fate. I’m talking “Love Hungry” of Tales from the Crypt. Surely not harrowing as dieting extremes from Requiem for a Dream, but the twisted hilarity culminates to a jarring final scene. Scary? No, but quite unsettling just the same.
And from the other end of the diet spectrum, comes the grim force-feeding of the goose with the golden egg fable take from Grimm. Again, “The Thing with Feathers” is not so scary but took the queasy factor to a 10. It was rape portrayed in a graphically gustatory way. Also, the last scene of “Island of Dreams” with Sgt. Wu eating the couch was totally unexpected and rightfully chilling in its own way.
Keeping with the food theme, I was shocked by Will’s abrupt flash from fish to flesh on Hannibal’s “Buffet Froid”. Seriously one of the most alarming moments I have seen… anywhere.
But enough with malevolent morsels… and onto “Via Negative” from X-Files. Dreamy but in that nightmare kind of way. And speaking of spooky and surreal quality… yeah, Twin Peaks *definitely* takes the, uh, cake here. While Whedon’s own dreamland “Hush” was just fun, but John Ritter with his cookies (!!) (and stored wives) was really creepy in way too syrupy to be real “Ted”. Okay I’ll shut up now, since ’nuff said.
The first half of the first season of “American Horror Story” actually scared the hell out of me and I don’t scare very easily.
“You can either pick any moment from hush, or you can go a different way and say that the scariest moment in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was Buffy’s powerlessness in the face of her mother’s death in “The Body.” But if you think the latter is more “sad” than scary… The Gentlemen. ”
I could not agree more. Fantastic examples of horror done right on TV.
The ventriloquism episode of Tales from the Crypt used to frighten the hell out of me. And then the end, when we see his hand warped into the dummy…ugh, still gives me the creeps.
No mention of ‘Are Your Afraid of the Dark’? For shame.
Unsolved Mysteries, but no Kolchak?
I would put the CBS evening News with Dan Rather at #1. That guy’s lies and embellishments scared millions.
Hannibal for sure. Hugh Dancy’s performance makes me want to crawl out of my skin and the artistic sensibilities are *creepy*. Pair that with the logical sociopathy of Mads Mikkleson… yikes daylight show for sure.
The final episode of Dead Like Me, when the Reapers are after the serial killer? Most awesomely scary, best Halloween episode ever. Made me scared to Trick or Treat with my kids – in my 30s!
I’d argue that Millennium as a whole was scarier than X-Files. There was a sense of dread permeating almost every episode.
