10 scariest TV shows of all time

This fall, fans celebrate new seasons of shows like “The Walking Dead” “American Horror Story” and other creepy TV shows, fears we learn to love from the comfort of our couches — and right in time for Halloween.

HitFix has cobbled together and voted on our top 10 favorite scary shows. Some would be considered horrors, others are anthologies and original programs that simply sent our scare-hairs on end. Recount with us our favorite shocking moments of television like scenes from “The Twilight Zone,” “The X-Files,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “American Gothic,” “Twin Peaks,” “Unsolved Mysteries” and more.

Series like “Amazing Stories” and “Hannibal” teetered on the edge of our choices: which shows do you love that didn’t make our cut? Are you on board with “The Walking Dead?” What episodes from “Tales of the Crypt” scared you the most?