10 singers you forgot were Oscar nominees

While film actors seem to vie their whole lives to be recognized by AMPAS for even just a single performance, it's amazing how many singers and non-actors all but wander into receiving Oscar nominations.
For instance: Did you know that Lesley Gore, who just passed away at the age of 68, was an Oscar nominee for a song she co-wrote from “Fame”? Turns out her oeuvre of classic songs covers more than the importance of crying jags. Who knew?
With less than a week until the Oscars, let's take a fond and befuddled look back at 10 singers who scored Oscar nominations we'd totally forgotten about. This goes beyond flashy winners like Jennifer Hudson and Elton John and enters the sinister, intriguing realm of — oh, yes — VH1 veterans of the early 2000s.
You could have mentioned Bon Jovi also, nominee in 1990 for Young Guns
You assume too much. The words “may have” go a long way.
Lighten up, Francis.
Really isn’t a big deal. It just reminds me of those “This person found a hatch in his backyard, what he found inside made my jaw to the floor” type write-ups. They live on a similar level.
I appreciate the Stripes quote.
Some of these can’t be that far from the general crowd’s memory. Ghostbusters and Footloose are very easy to imagine as Oscar nominees in the 80’s.
But whatever things one might want to complain about, you get a million points for mentioning Janet Jackson for Doesn’t Really Matter (it’s not “Nothing” by the way, it’s “Doesn’t”). That song is great.
I’ve been wondering for years why it never got traction at award shows and finally looked things up: I don’t know what the song’s Oscar history is but maybe it was rejected because it was based on a poem Janet wrote or something like that according to Wikipedia. Maybe it wasn’t even submitted, maybe it was rejected, and of course we have to believe that the film’s awful reviews and image kept it from being considered. It missed at the Globes which is still weird and it also missed at the Grammys, only being mentioned as part of Jimmy Jam’s tracks for his Producer of the Year nomination.
Thank you for this important research. I love that damn song, and forgive me for the error. The Madonna single “Nothing Really Matters” came out around the same time, and I remember confusing it constantly with Janet’s track. Making matters worse, there was the Lauryn Hill/D’Angelo slow jam “Nothing Even Matters” around then too. Couldn’t they have worked this out on a very special episode of VH1’s “The List” or something?