10 stories you might have missed: Jamie Foxx teases Sinister Six in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’

#Justin Timberlake #Jamie Foxx
09.21.13 5 years ago

Another week, another 10 stories you might have missed. This edition starts off with Jamie Foxx teasing that his character from “Amazing Spider-Man 2” (which hits theaters next year) might be around to join some “sinister” doings in the already greenlit third “Amazing Spider-Man.” Plus, we’ve got news on a new Tupac Shakur biopic, the MTV Europe Video Music Awards, a “Fatal Attraction” stage play in London and more. Check it all out in the embedded story gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Jamie Foxx
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedAmazing SpiderMan 2AMERICAN MASTERSBittenfatal attractionJamie FoxxJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMurder in the Firstthe awesomesTUPAC SHAKUR

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP