10 stories you might have missed: Jamie Foxx teases Sinister Six in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Another week, another 10 stories you might have missed. This edition starts off with Jamie Foxx teasing that his character from “Amazing Spider-Man 2” (which hits theaters next year) might be around to join some “sinister” doings in the already greenlit third “Amazing Spider-Man.” Plus, we’ve got news on a new Tupac Shakur biopic, the MTV Europe Video Music Awards, a “Fatal Attraction” stage play in London and more. Check it all out in the embedded story gallery below.