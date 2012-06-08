10 stories you might have missed: Angelina Jolie may direct ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

#Twilight #Katy Perry #Stephen King
06.09.12 6 years ago

It’s the end of the week again, and at least a few entertainment news items probably slipped right past you in the last seven days. In this edition of 10 stories you might have missed, we find out that Angelina Jolie may direct the big screen adaptation of the “Twilight”-inspired erotica book “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Harry Potter’s” Emma Watson is circling Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah,” Stephen King’s “It” has moved a step closer to the big screen, “The Misfits” is heading to Logo, “Lost’s” Maggie Grace will appear on “Californication,” Katy Perry premieres new video, and more.

TOPICS#Twilight#Katy Perry#Stephen King
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedANGELINA JOLIEbonnarooCALIFORNICATIONDarren AronofskyEmma WatsonFIFTY SHADES OF GREYITKATY PERRYlauryn hillMAGGIE GRACENOAHSTEPHEN KINGthe misfitsTwilight

