10 Stories You Might Have Missed: At least 3 ‘Star Wars’ spin-off movies on the way

#Boba Fett #TBS #Ridley Scott #Madonna #Prometheus 2 #Michael Fassbender #Disney #Ryan Seacrest #HBO #Eminem #Star Wars
05.10.14 4 years ago

In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Disney promises “at least 3” “Star Wars” spin-offs. Also: Ryan Seacrest will return to “American Idol,” the next “Bourne” movie gets a new writer, Michael Fassbender says “Prometheus 2” is still happening, HBO orders up more “Vice,” TBS orders Rashida Jones comedy “Angie Tribeca,” Madonna's back in the studio with Diplo, Eminem's Spike Lee-directed “Headlights” video drops on Mother's Day, and more.

Catch up in the story gallery below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boba Fett#TBS#Ridley Scott#Madonna#Prometheus 2#Michael Fassbender#Disney#Ryan Seacrest#HBO#Eminem#Star Wars
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedAMERICAN IDOLANGIE TRIBECAboba fettCARRIE UNDERWOODDISNEYED BURNSEminemHAN SOLOHBOJEREMY RENNERmadonnaMICHAEL FASSBENDERMIRANDA LAMBERTPrometheus 2Public MoralsRashida JonesRidley Scottryan seacrestStar WarsTBSTHE BOURNE LEGACYtntVICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP