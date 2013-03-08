10 Stories you might have missed: ‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo says no Hulk stand-alones

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo says that no Hulk stand-alones are being planned. Also: Warner Bros.’ “Tarzan” reboot is eyeing Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch and J.J. Abrams talk up “Star Trek Into Darkness” villain John Harrison, Jeff Foxworthy will host CBS’ version of “The Great British Bake-Off,” Les Moonves says “Dexter” is ending after this season, The Roots, Maya Rudolph, Elvis Costello, and others salute Prince at Carnegie Hall, Psy plans to unveil post-“Gangnam” single next month, and more.
Catch up here:
As hilarious as it would be for NBC to bring in Stern after firing Leno, I just can’t see him doing this. If people thought Leno’s salary was ridiculous, Stern’s would easily be worse even if he accepted a large downgrade
Thank god for the paps sake that there were people to “hold” Bieber back…
Either Olson twin could own him.
the pic I saw was his bodyguard holding him with one arm with a phone and drink in the other lmao