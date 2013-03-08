10 Stories you might have missed: ‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo says no Hulk stand-alones

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo says that no Hulk stand-alones are being planned. Also: Warner Bros.’ “Tarzan” reboot is eyeing Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch and J.J. Abrams talk up “Star Trek Into Darkness” villain John Harrison, Jeff Foxworthy will host CBS’ version of “The Great British Bake-Off,” Les Moonves says “Dexter” is ending after this season, The Roots, Maya Rudolph, Elvis Costello, and others salute Prince at Carnegie Hall, Psy plans to unveil post-“Gangnam” single next month, and more.

