10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Catching Fire’ looking at monster $140 million debut?

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is looking at monster box office debut between $140 million and $150 million. Also: Is Harrison Ford agreeing to “Star Wars” just so “Indiana Jones 5” will happen?; the “Entourage” movies seems to be moving forward; Channing Tatum may be bringing his New Orleans burlesque club to TV; “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” will live again on the smallscreen; Owen Wilson is set to star in Starz series, and more.

