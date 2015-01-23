10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Doctor Strange,’ Eminem, Paula Abdul & ‘SYTYCD’

01.24.15 4 years ago

In this week's edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Chiwetel Ejiofor is in “early” talks with Marvel for “Doctor Strange,” co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Plus, more stories from this week: “Powers” gets a premiere date, Amazon gets in the movie-making biz, Will Arnett returns to Netflix, Paula Abdul heads to “So You Think You Can Dance,” NBC gets a star-powered “Apocalypse,” Eminem releases a new video, Aphex Twin drops a surprise new EP, “Mockingjay” is an official champion yet again and the founder of Tangerine Dream has passed away.

Check out those stories and more below. What moved the needle for you, news-wise, this week? Do you want to see Ejiofor in “Doctor Strange?”

