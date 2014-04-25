10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Don’t expect ‘Frozen 2’ anytime soon

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: With Disney focusing on a Broadway adaptation, fans shouldn't expect to see “Frozen 2” anytime soon. Also: Disney is “struggling” with releasing “Captain America 3” the same day as “Batman vs. Superman,” Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg land the last two “SNL” gigs of the year, “The Mentalist” is reportedly being shopped to other networks, “Longmire” is returning to A&E in June, Justin Bieber is in trouble again, plus Boba Fett “Star Wars” spin-off rumors, David Bowie rumors, and more.
David Bowie link doesnt work
Another story Hitfix seems to have missed is the announcement that Spielberg is adapting Roald Dahl’s book “The BGF” which he plans to do after the untitled Tom Hanks flick.
If they make a Frozen 2 I will totally be watching the movie.