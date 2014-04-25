10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Don’t expect ‘Frozen 2’ anytime soon

04.26.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: With Disney focusing on a Broadway adaptation, fans shouldn't expect to see “Frozen 2” anytime soon. Also: Disney is “struggling” with releasing “Captain America 3” the same day as “Batman vs. Superman,” Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg land the last two “SNL” gigs of the year, “The Mentalist” is reportedly being shopped to other networks, “Longmire” is returning to A&E in June, Justin Bieber is in trouble again, plus Boba Fett “Star Wars” spin-off rumors, David Bowie rumors, and more.

