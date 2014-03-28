10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Fast & Furious’ director may steer ‘Community’ film

#Bradley Cooper #Indiana Jones #Community
03.29.14 4 years ago

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Will “Fast & Furious” franchise vet Justin Lin direct a “Community” movie? Also: “Indiana Jones” producer debunks the Bradley Cooper and reboot rumors, “Magic Mike 2” is reportedly shooting this fall, John Cusack heads to TV, Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford and others resurrect Bob Dylan's “Lost Songs,” AMC's “Those Who Kill” finds a new home, Bjork sets new “Biophilia” concert film, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Indiana Jones#Community
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have Missedbob dylanBRADLEY COOPERCommunitycyndi lauperDEFIANCEDominionFAST & FURIOUSIndiana JonesJOHN CUSACKJUSTIN LINLost SongsMAGIC MIKE 2MUMFORD AND SONSSyfyThe Basement Tapes ContinuedThose Who Kill

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP