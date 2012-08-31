10 stories you might have missed: First Look at Chris Pine as Jack Ryan

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Take a first Look at Chris Pine as Jack Ryan in the upcoming reboot. Also: Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater plan ‘Before Midnight,” Spike Jonze reveals the plot of his offbeat romantic drama with Joaquin Phoenix, Nigel Lythgoe finally agrees to return to “American Idol,” “Wipeout” gets renewed for sixth season, Bob Dylan courts controversy, and more.



