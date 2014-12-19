10 stories you might have missed: Five ‘Star Trek 3’ directors short-listed

This week on 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Five directors have been short-listed for the next “Star Trek” film now that Roberto Orci has exited. Did your favorite filmmaker make the tally?

Plus, Miguel drops a surprise 3-song EP, more details arrive on Sarah Silverman's HBO pilot, a CW dog show gets a host, Julian McMahon heads to SyFy, TV on the Radio release a new music video, President Obama has some sick burns about Sony's canning of Seth Rogen's “The Interview,” Terry Crew's get's “World's Funniest Fails,” J.K. Simmons may come face-to-face with King Kong and Jenny Slate tries on a Fleetwood Mac song in her Marcel The Shell voice.

What did you read this week that made you go “Hmm?”