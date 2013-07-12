10 Stories You Might Have Missed: George Lucas says ‘Star Trek’ helped ‘Star Wars’

#Johnny Depp #Ryan Seacrest #Spiderman #Wolverine #Jack White #Justin Bieber #Arrow #Star Wars #Star Trek
07.13.13 5 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: George Lucas says “Star Wars” stood on the shoulders of “Star Trek”  Also: Hugh Jackman wants Wolverine to team with Spider-Man and the Avengers on the big screen, Johnny Depp might play “Mortdecai,” Summer Glau heads to “Arrow,” Ryan Seacrest circles NBC’s “Million Second Quiz,” Jay-Z teams with Jack White for “Magna Carta Holy Grail” vinyl release, Justin Bieber apologizes to Bill Clinton, and more. 

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp#Ryan Seacrest#Spiderman#Wolverine#Jack White#Justin Bieber#Arrow#Star Wars#Star Trek
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedARETHA FRANKLINarrowBetty Whites Off Their RockersGeorge LucasHUGH JACKMANjack whiteJayZJOHNNY DEPPJustin BieberMagna Carta Holy GrailMORTDECAINEW GIRLryan seacrestSPIDERMANStar TrekStar WarsSummer GlauTHE AVENGERSWOLVERINE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP