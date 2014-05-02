10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Hugh Jackman really wants to retire as Wolverine

In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Hugh Jackman says he's 99.9% sure that the next Wolverine movie — if he makes it — will be his last time playing the X-Men character. Also: Sandra Bullock in talks to star in Tupperware biopic, Baz Luhrmann may take on Elvis Presley in a biopic,”The Mindy Project” loses a cast member, Lev Grossman's “The Magicians” heading to Syfy, SundanceTV renews “The Red Road, “Judge Judy” heading to primetime, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande hit the studio together, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell follow arrest with a new song, and more.
Catch up here:
It could just be a negotiating ploy to have Fox give him lots more money to come back and do it again.
I doubt it. He seems pretty genuine, as far as I can tell. He seems to do stuff he believes in. He’s not always right…