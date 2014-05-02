10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Hugh Jackman really wants to retire as Wolverine

#The Mindy Project #Ariana Grande #Wolverine #Justin Bieber
05.03.14

In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Hugh Jackman says he's 99.9% sure that the next Wolverine movie — if he makes it — will be his last time playing the X-Men character. Also: Sandra Bullock in talks to star in Tupperware biopic, Baz Luhrmann may take on Elvis Presley in a biopic,”The Mindy Project” loses a cast member, Lev Grossman's “The Magicians” heading to Syfy, SundanceTV renews “The Red Road, “Judge Judy” heading to primetime, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande hit the studio together, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell follow arrest with a new song, and more.

Catch up here:

