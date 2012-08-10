10 stories you might have missed: Is ‘Avengers 2’ coming May 1, 2015?

08.11.12 6 years ago

 In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Is “The Avengers 2” coming May 1, 2015? Also: David Duchovny wants another “X-Files” film, Reese Witherspoon joins “The Beard,” “The Daily Show” beats “GMA” to first Robert Pattinson interview, Diddy rumored for “American Idol,” The Spice Girls confirm their Olympic appearance, and more.

