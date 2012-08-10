10 stories you might have missed: Is ‘Avengers 2’ coming May 1, 2015?

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Is “The Avengers 2” coming May 1, 2015? Also: David Duchovny wants another “X-Files” film, Reese Witherspoon joins “The Beard,” “The Daily Show” beats “GMA” to first Robert Pattinson interview, Diddy rumored for “American Idol,” The Spice Girls confirm their Olympic appearance, and more.

Catch up here: