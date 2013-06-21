10 Stories you might have missed: 10 Stories you might have missed: Is this the new MJ for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’?

#Aaron Sorkin #Nirvana #Star Wars #Netflix
06.22.13 5 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Is Sarah Gadon the new Mary Jane for “Amazing Spider-Man 3”? Also: George Lucas and J.J. Abrams haven’t talked about “Star Wars: Episode VII” at all yet, rumor has it that Dwayne Johnson will go back to the future in “Terminator 5,” Netflix renews “Hemlock Grove,” Aaron Sorkin reveals that he reshot the start of “Newsroom” season 2, Jay-Z borrows some Nirvana lyrics, rapper Lil Snupe killed, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Sorkin#Nirvana#Star Wars#Netflix
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have Missedaaron sorkinAmazing SpiderManDWAYNE JOHNSONGeorge LucasHEMLOCK GROVEJayZJJ ABRAMSLil SnupeLIV TYLERNashvilleNETFLIXNewsroomNIRVANAROLLING STONESSARAH GADONStar WarsTERMINATOR 5

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP