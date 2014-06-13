10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Is Vin Diesel slowing down ‘Fast and Furious 7’?

#Ryan Gosling #Lil Wayne #Grumpy Cat #Frozen #Vin Diesel #Drake
06.14.14 4 years ago

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Is an unhappy and uncooperative Vin Diesel slowing down “Fast and Furious 7”? 

Also: Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe may be Shane Black's “Nice Guys,” Grumpy Cat gets a Lifetime holiday movie, some “Frozen” characters are coming to “Once Upon a Time,” USA picks up “Sirens” season 2, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling#Lil Wayne#Grumpy Cat#Frozen#Vin Diesel#Drake
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have Missedarcade fireDrakeFAST AND FURIOUS 7FROZENGRUMPY CATLil WayneNICE GUYSONCE UPON A TIMEpowerRUSSELL CROWEryan goslingshane blackSIRENSThe UnicornsVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP