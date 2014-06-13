10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Is Vin Diesel slowing down ‘Fast and Furious 7’?

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Is an unhappy and uncooperative Vin Diesel slowing down “Fast and Furious 7”?
Also: Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe may be Shane Black's “Nice Guys,” Grumpy Cat gets a Lifetime holiday movie, some “Frozen” characters are coming to “Once Upon a Time,” USA picks up “Sirens” season 2, and more.
Catch up here:
